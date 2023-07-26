Rivian is an electric vehicle company based in the United States and is trying to reduce the environmental impact of the automotive industry, and to do so is at the forefront of reducing carbon emissions, just think that the company recently announced the purchase of 100 MW of clean energy from the project of starfire solar park in Kentucky, one of the largest solar projects in the United States.

The Starfire solar park, which was originally a coal mine, is becoming an important source of renewable energy, the project behind it was developed by the solar company BrightNight Energy in partnership with the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency and Big Rivers Electric Corporation. The solar park covers an area of ​​over 1620 hectares (16.20 km²) and it is expected to generate 800 MW of solar powerenough to feed 160,000 homes each year. BrightNight is also building a 16-kilometre (10-mile) transmission line to enable an additional gigawatt of energy capacity in the future.

While Rivian is not directly funding the project, it has signed a virtual power purchase agreement (PPA) to secure a market for the clean energy produced by the park. the energy will not flow directly in the company’s electric vehicles, SUVs or vans, but will help “power up to 450 million miles of renewable driving each year.”

Virtual PPA is a non-physical agreement between a buyer and a renewable energy producer, where the buyer purchases the energy produced from a renewable source and receives energy credits for the purchased energy, which it can then use to meet its sustainability goals. This type of deal allows companies to support renewable energy production without having to invest directly in renewable energy projects.

Rivian is one of several companies that are using virtual PPAs to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and meet sustainability goals, according to a 2021 study by BloombergNEFcompanies bought a record amount of 31.1 GW of clean energy through virtual PPAsequal to more than 10% of all new renewable energy capacity added worldwide that yearand as you might imagine, more than half of the deals came from tech giants, including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Google.

Who, like Rivian, has invested in virtual PPAs in the automotive world

Of course, the American company is not the first automaker to commit to buying clean energy through a virtual PPA. in fact the same Stellantis he signed a agreement from 400 MW with DTE Energy in Michigan late last year, while Mercedes-Benz he has declared that he would buy 140 MW from an offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea.

Rivian has been at the forefront of the debate on electric vehicles and climate change, criticizing its competitors as “off the road” on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in a way that can meet the goals set by the Paris Agreement. The company wrote a report earlier this year, along with Polestararguing that electric vehicles alone would not be enough to limit global temperature rise, with the automotive industry which should play a stronger role in theincrease renewable energy in electricity grids and reduce greenhouse gas emissions along the entire supply chain.

Despite this, there is still a lot to do for the American company as well, that’s why does not share its emissions data with CDPa non-profit organization that evaluates companies’ environmental reports, to get an idea, FordHe obtained grades “A” for his revelations on climate change from 2019, while Tesla He obtained grades “F”which highlights that there is a growing chorus of environmental advocates demanding more transparency from companies about the full picture of their carbon emissions.

Rivian is seeking to reduce its carbon emissions throughout its supply chain and from the lifecycle of the electric vehicles it manufactures, with the company aiming to eliminate all of its indirect and direct emissions by 2040, however to achieve this goal, it is committing to purchasing clean energy through virtual PPAs and adopting other sustainability initiatives, such as the use of recycled materials and reduction of the carbon footprint of its suppliers.

“90 percent” of Rivian’s emissions are Scope 3: its fleet of R1T electric trucks, R1S SUVs and EDV vans, and those emissions are why the company agrees to purchase 100 MW of power from the Kentucky solar farm, plus other PPAs, a virtual power deal for the company’s current and future customers, which Scaringe estimates will continue to grow as the company’s generation capabilities mature.

In summary, Rivian’s purchase of clean energy through the virtual PPA for Starfire’s solar farm project is a major step forward for the company as it is committed to reducing its carbon emissions and meeting sustainability goals. While Rivian is not directly funding the project, the power purchase agreement will secure a market for the clean energy produced by the solar farm, helping to support the transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

Rivian is proving to be a company at the forefront in the adoption of innovative solutions for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and using virtual PPAs is just one of many initiatives it is taking to achieve its long-term sustainability goals. The company is also working to reduce the carbon footprint of its suppliers by using recycled materials and adopting other innovative solutions to reduce emissions.

Ultimately, the automotive industry is experiencing a rapid transformation towards more sustainable and low-carbon vehicles. Rivian is proving to be at the forefront of this process, and purchasing clean energy through virtual PPAs is just one of several initiatives it is taking to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and meet sustainability goals.

