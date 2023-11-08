Genoa – Carlo Rivetti interviewed in 2019 by “surfablog”: «My favorite football shirt? I really like the Sampdoria team. She’s really beautiful.” And on Saturday, for the first time as an opposing president, he will be able to see it live. If Modena – which came one step away from bankruptcy (like Sampdoria…) in 2018 and then restarted from Serie D with a new freshman – has become in a handful of seasons a recognized and consolidated reality of Italian football, it owes it precisely to Rivetti and his family. Context in danger of extinction in Italian football, “invaded” by foreign investors or foreign funds and management companies, see Genoa and Sampdoria, which screen encrypted entities. Patron Rivetti took over the gialloblù company in C from the “savior” Romano Sghedoni (Kerakoll group) at the end of May 2021.

But, that’s the point, the operation was closed in a personal capacity, as specified in the press release released on the day of the official announcement: “The Rivetti family, with the purchase of the shares of Modena FC 2018, wants to reiterate its esteem and commitment to the territory and above all its gratitude for the entrepreneurial successes that in this land are born and developed, underlining that it is a personal operation, through the holding Rivetex srl, completely disconnected from the other industrial activities in which they are involved”. Oh yes, because Ravarino, a few kilometers from Modena, has been the headquarters of the Rivetti textile industry for 41 years. The owner Carlo is the son of Silvio, who with his brothers after a trip to the States imported the size system into Italy, revolutionizing the market.

In 2020 the Rivettis sold (but remaining minority shareholders in the controlling holding) to the Moncler group for 1.15 billion euros their company is the licensee of the Stone Island brand, which is widespread among other things in the world of ultras and also in that of football (it is one of Pep Guardiola’s favourites). A huge amount. Rivetti, a football enthusiast, could have bought any club if he wanted, including his Inter (“I’ve had a season ticket for 25 years”, he said, but before taking Modena…). Instead he wanted the yellow-blue club for a matter of heart and territory. Rivetti is esteemed in the world of football by all those involved in the sector: seriousness, passion, education, elegance. And also the “visionary” way of interpreting the football future. A patron fan who doesn’t miss a match, home or away, and who lives them as a fan of the Curva. Aldo Pecini, Gialloblù scouting manager, with decades of football on his CV, and father of Riccardo, former Doria manager, said: «He is unique, I would like to compare him to Paolo Mantovani, for that human aspect, the desire to create a family as a priority in addition to investments.”

The management of the club is also family-run, another rarity in Italy. In addition to Carlo, three sons and a daughter-in-law: CEO Matteo, directors Camilla and Silvio, plus Ilaria Mazzeo, Matteo’s wife. And you can’t bite off more than you can chew. In the first season immediately promoted from C to B, dominating group B (88 points) with Tesser on the bench. Last championship, first in Serie B, finished in tenth place. And on Saturday they host Sampdoria at Braglia as third in the standings.