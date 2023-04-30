From next Monday five marine species will be bannedand coupled with the restriction for a month of shrimp capture, the chances of survival for fishermen are reduced, who seek to be employed in other trades, and even go to other states in the face of the crisis that overwhelms them.

Ernesto Parra Leyva, president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperatives of Guasave, He mentioned that the crab, clown, shark and manta will be prohibited for two months, while shrimp is usually in September when the ban is lifted.

Difficulties

As catches are limited, the men of sea they focus on catching Chinese clams, others go fishing for snapper, bot, grunt and some decide it is better to go to the gulf to work, he declared.

He indicated that he also there are those who resort to other activities outside the sea, and they are used in agricultural fields, masonry, or others go to packaging, and those who have a visa travel to the United States to cope with the closed phase.

“People look for him, but it’s like everything else, the bans arrive in the organizations and they are pure regrets, because there is not much activity,” said the fishing leader.

Regarding the inspection and surveillance program, he said that the pangas for that are already active, and 175 thousand pesos have already been deposited to the Federation, half of the expected resource.

He explained that the money will be dispersed in fuel and in the salary of those who are collaborating in the program.

called the riparian to respect the closed seasons and join the actions to protect the species, and respect the circulars, because it is beneficial for the fishermen themselves.

“They have to respect because the good is for those of us who depend on this activity, the species must be taken care of because it depends on that we have good catches; we have had three years with very low shrimp seasons and let’s hope this starts to change, because sometimes with the crab we do well, so let’s hope and this year will be beneficial”, he concluded.