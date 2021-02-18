THE SEGURA riverside in Orihuela is due to have an urban renewal project costing just over € 400,000.

CENTRAL ORIHUELA: The River Segura

Orihuela City Council, through its Department of Services and Maintenance, has responded to business and public pressure to improve infrastructure along the river from the Puente de Lift to the Principe de Asturias Bridge.

Department boss, Ángel Noguera, confirmed the project cost as € 403,706.99.

PROJECT: Local councilors visit the Segura

He said, “the urban renewal includes the repair and adaptation of perimeter fencing to protect banks of the river, formation of a pedestrian route on both banks in the section between the Levante bridge and Los Arcos footbridge and new LED lighting.

Additionally, work will be done sanding, stripping and painting of the existing metal pergola.

Councilor for Urbanism, José Aix, said, “The proposal aims to enhance the value of the recreation areas by the Segura as it passes through Orihuela.”