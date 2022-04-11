River beat Argentinos Juniors 4-2 at the Monumental, in a match that had absolutely everything and that Marcelo Gallardo’s team suffered at times.
We review the successes and errors of the Millionaire in victory.
River had just played against Alianza Lima this week and will have a new match against Fortaleza on Wednesday. Gallardo opted to rest several of the starters and despite not having been the best night for Millonario, it ended up being a success because the three points were achieved.
River once again stood out for its effectiveness and there was the difference with Argentinos who did not take advantage of their opportunities. Another game in which the goals came despite the fact that Julián Álvarez did not convert.
After his goal in the Copa Libertadores, Gallardo opted to give Suárez minutes again as a starter and the striker responded with a goal. Important to win filming and to return to being the great figure that he was before the injury.
The center-backs suffered a lot during the game and it cost them the mark. Losses of concentration were seen and they lost hand in hand. Another rival can make you pay dearly.
Elías Gómez did not have a good night. He did not create danger in attack and was overwhelmed throughout the game. Argentines did a lot of damage for their sector.
