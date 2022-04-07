River started the Copa Libertadores on the right foot and beat Alianza Lima 1-0 with a goal from Matías Suárez in the second half.
We review the successes and mistakes of Marcelo Gallardo’s team in the match.
River showed to be a patient team and did not despair. Alianza Lima closed the spaces very well and it was a complicated night on the offensive side. The positive thing was that the players did not despair and remained calm, trusting that the goal was going to come.
Matías Suárez came on in the second half and scored a goal again. He was very important accompanying Julián Álvarez and he will be a key player if he gets well for the team. He is the player this team lacks to be more powerful on offense.
The Colombian was once again decisive with his entry. He brought freshness, had scoring chances and connected very well with his teammates. The ideal player to unlock a very tight defense.
River had the ball all night, but lacked clarity to create danger in the rival area. Faced with a very closed defense, he had many complications to approach Alianza Lima’s goal and did not have many clear chances. The presence of another striker will be key.
River played against a much inferior opponent and finished just one goal behind. It was a match to define it much earlier and not have to be suffering from being able to receive a goal in an isolated play.
