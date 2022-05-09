River beat Platense 2-1 on the last date of the group zone of the Professional League Cup. The Millionaire achieved victory after a controversial penalty and the fans were delighted at the Monumental.
Next, we make an analysis of Marcelo Gallardo’s team
It was the perfect opportunity for Marcelo Gallardo to rest the starters and it ended in victory. It was a game that did not change anything for River, which was already guaranteed second place and the Doll gave a chance to those who have little continuity.
Mammana returned to play 90 minutes and despite the error in the first goal, he proved to be a good option for the right back. Clarity at the start and well at the mark. It is noted that he is not in the physical fullness of it.
Paradela and Palavecino were the players who made the most of their opportunity. Great first half for both.
There are players who are at a very low level and it worries them that they should be an alternative. Braian Romero is far from scoring, González Pirez is experiencing a very weak present and Santiago Simón is in the worst moment since his debut.
Centurión made his debut in the River goal and had little work to do, but failed in Platense’s goal (a great responsibility also for Pirez). A shame.
