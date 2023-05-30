A rehabilitated river in the Colombian city of Medellín. Mauricio Carvajal (Courtesy)

EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

“If you take away the river, you take away a fundamental part of my life. And you take it from my city too.” It is sunset on a Saturday in Cuenca, Ecuador, and Adriana Carrasco is having a coffee from her balcony, while she observes the calm course of the Tomebamba River and reflects on the relationship she has forged with it in the 16 years she has lived on its banks. “It changes your life. It is feeling in permanent contact with nature in the historic center of the city. It is a characteristic element of Cuenca, and almost all of us enjoy it, ”says Adriana, who every morning goes for a walk along the riverbank while she walks her dog Nuna de ella.

Thirty years ago, things were different and Adriana’s story would have been seen as a fantasy. At that time, the Tomebamba River was a sewage dump and the city insisted on hiding its banks, like someone who hides dust under the rug. Boris Albornoz, technical director of the Special Plan The cliffwho rehabilitated the Tomebamba river, explains that before being intervened, this body of water was seen as a negative space, associated with crime, and where hospitals and slaughterhouses were located.

“Once the interventions in the river began, first cleaning its waters with treatment plants, and then with the habilitation of public spaces, bridges and parks, the perception of the people of Cuenca towards the river changed completely. It became the leading element of the city, an urban structurer and order. Today you see that people build facing the river, when before they turned their backs on it”, says Albornoz.

But Cuenca’s story is not endemic in Latin America. Many other cities, some large capitals in the region, have embraced the idea of ​​regenerating their rivers and turning them into large green public spaces that give their cities a breather. América Futura spoke with urban planners who participated in these transformations in Santiago de Chile, Mexico City, Medellín and Córdoba, in an attempt to understand the urban impact and improvement in the quality of life of these large projects.

Dozens of people walk and cycle along a rehabilitated river in Santiago, Chile. Roberto Moris (Courtesy)

living banks

Rivers have historically been at the center of the founding of Latin American cities. However, its enhancement has long been seen by politicians and authorities as punctual or even ornamental urban interventions, without understanding its ability to articulate the urban fabric and mobility.

For Roberto Moris, former national director of Urban Projects in Chile, the importance of urban river interventions lies not only in their structuring nature of cities, but also in the enormous impact that these large projects can have on the population. “An intervention in a river must be capable of being a triple impact project. That it meets a mitigation condition, that it addresses problems of urban deterioration, but that it is also capable of generating value. Economic value, which can even finance the project”, explains Moris.

According to the Chilean architect, a good example of this project approach is the intervention of the Mapocho River in Santiago, which for 50 years has been gradually enhanced through the fitting out of large parks, bridges, pedestrian paths, bicycle paths and spaces for recreation.

“If you turn the urban discourse around and demonstrate the political profitability, the social profitability of the project, it becomes something that can have epic and can have poetry. When people have more hours in recreation areas, they have more life, they are healthier, there is social profitability. Because there is less pollution, more sustainable mobility associated with the parks, and fewer hours of attention in the public health system,” says Moris, who believes that the Mapocho River has become one of the most emblematic and beloved urban elements by Chileans. .

For his part, Guillermo Iros, current General Coordinator of the Institute of Planning of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Córdoba, Argentina, and one of those responsible for the transformation of the Suquía River and its banks, believes that the structuring power of rivers over cities must be used not only in a longitudinal sense, but through the transversalities that can be found, that is, in the crossings that materialize with bridges. However, Iros understands that these interventions must first have a systemic approach and not just urban planning.

“In the case of the Suquía River, the sanitation and decontamination actions had a strong impact on the preservation of aquatic fauna and flora, and this made the riverbank recovery project viable and had the support of the population,” recounts Iros.

Aerial view of a rehabilitated river in Córdoba (Argentina). Ministry of Public Services of Córdoba (Courtesy)

Mexico City and Medellín are other examples of how rivers can articulate urban dynamics around their banks. Elias Cattan, founder architect of Workshop 13a study that was in charge of the intervention of the La Piedad river, in Mexico City, explains that before beginning the project a diagnosis of the city was made, and it was understood that regenerating the river was one of the best things that could be done go to Mexico City.

“The La Piedad river crosses the center of the city, so its potential to change the lives of almost everyone who lives in the city is enormous. Not only because of a theme of green areas and public space, but by rehabilitating the river you change the city and improve the quality of the air and the river. And here it is essential to understand that in Mexico more people die from issues related to air quality than from drug trafficking,” says Cattan, who describes the La Piedad river regeneration project as a reconsideration of the city’s mobility based on rivers, and through the generation of wetlands and the creation of an integrated mobility network.

“He La Piedad river ecoduct It is a tool to capture rainwater, treat our drainage, and direct it through multiple green infrastructures or nature-based solutions. It is the first piped river in Latin America and also the first constructed wetland”, he explains.

For his part, Juan David Hoyos, founder of the Latitude studio, in charge of the Parques del Río Medellín project, believes that before undertaking an intervention of the magnitude that an urban river requires, a process of awareness, dissemination and participation is first necessary. citizen that begins to generate a different discourse about the city.

“The construction of a park on the Medellín River had been talked about for 80 years. It is not a process that was born suddenly, so one would suppose that it was a necessity of the city already incorporated into the imaginary of the people. Even so, there were voices that repeated ‘Medellín is not Europe. In Medellín you can’t build a park like this’ or those who claimed that with the money that was going to be invested in the river, 80 schools, low-income housing buildings, highways, or a thousand other things could be built,” says Hoyos.

For the Colombian architect, the project sought to turn Medellín into a city of smaller routes, of small centralities, “almost like the city of 15 minutes, which is like starting to be a more compact city and for this we need scenarios of life, of meeting, which until recently were only found in shopping centers. In this context, the banks of the river become places of citizen integration that transform the urban fabric, endowing it with life and with commercial, economic and social dynamics that did not exist before,” says one of the designers of the project. Medellin River Parks.

The five experts consulted agree that the regeneration processes of the rivers have a common factor. In almost all cases, the first step in these interventions is the treatment of water, which in its vast majority was neglected for decades. Another coincidence that derives from this apparent neglect by the rivers is that the urban fabrics surrounding the rivers represented for decades unsafe, dirty places far removed from the modernity of their cities.

Lastly, the impact of these interventions in their cities has meant not only an improvement in the urban ecosystem and access to more and better public spaces, but they have also served as a neuralgic element to rethink mobility and social, economic dynamics. and commercial of these cities. Clear examples of how nature can be seen as a powerful tool for urban transformation and regeneration in a region that lacks urban elements that encourage encounters between citizens.