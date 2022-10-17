For the penultimate date of the 2022 Professional League, River Plate faced Rosario Central on an emotional night as it was Marcelo Gallardo’s last commitment as coach of the “Millonario” club at his home, the Monumental Stadium, and the “Canalla” knew take advantage of the boom that the news meant: he beat it 2-1, with a double by Alejo Véliz.
Next, the successes and errors of the “Muñeco” team in the game, even though it should matter little to a large part of the fans today: what matters to them (and generates a huge void for them) is that after eight years and half of Gallardo’s mandate has said goodbye to all of them in a day for tears.
1) Suárez, the only approved
Matías Suárez entered in place of Esequiel Barco at halftime. He scored the stoppage goal with a great header. He generated several dangerous situations and bothered the rival defense. His teammates were not up to the task.
2) Fateful night for Armani
Rosario Central’s first goal is clearly his responsibility, with an unusual rebound worthy of an amateur game, and in the second he was stuck on the line.
3) Juanfer had himself expelled in a childish way
A pity, because he was the clearest with the ball at his feet. He was expelled in a childish way for pushing referee Echenique. A very special night for him, since Gallardo is like his father. He burst into tears after the game.
4) Another chance wasted by Paradela
He did not contribute to the team’s game at any time and also had very marked errors. People let him know, Gallardo caught his attention on a few occasions. Will follow?
5) One of Enzo Pérez’s weakest games
You have to understand that it was a very special game for him and for most of the River footballers, because of what Gallardo represents. Pérez had a match to forget: weak in recovery and imprecise with the ball at his feet. Serious error in the rival’s second goal.
#Rivers #success #errors #defeat #Central #Gallardos #game #Monumental
Leave a Reply