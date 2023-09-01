Despite having been crowned champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demand is always high and that is why it is currently hit by being eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where it said goodbye in the round of 16 after losing by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why the “Millionaire” of Martín Demichelis, also out of the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to win the domestic tournament of the semester again, which will be the Professional League Cup, in which he debuted against Argentine Juniors, as a visitor, with a 3-2 defeat in a great game, although they later recovered with a 5-1 win against Barracas. We review the probable XI against his next rival, Vélez.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Santiago Simón – Recently called up for the Argentine under 23 team, the boy was tested as a “4” and responded, so “Micho” will give him the chance.
Right center: Emanuel Mammana – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, already further relegated, former MLS soccer player Leandro González Pírez was already consolidated as River’s central defender in that position, but suffered an injury and that is why Mammana will play.
Left center: Ramiro Funes Mori – The left-hander returned to the institution where he was champion of the Libertadores, and will seek to show that he is still valid.
Left side: Enzo Díaz – One of the reinforcements that performed the best. Constant and productive round trip.
More news about River
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – The maximum reference of the establishment. They asked him to stay and continue a little longer. He spreads football and sacrifice.
attacking midfielder: Esequiel Barco – Another who is going through his best moment since he joined the club. With confidence he is unstoppable.
Attacking midfielder: Manuel Lanzini – The creative returned from Europe to show that his category is valid and that he can make a difference in Argentine soccer.
Attacking midfielder: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan always shows a regular upwards performance. He is a fundamental piece of the squad. He can make the difference here.
Forward: Miguel Borja – He will have the tough commitment to replace Lucas Beltrán, who left for Fiorentina in Italy. He wants to score a lot of goals.
Forward: Facundo Colidio – The spicy striker would win the fight against Agustín Palavecino, a creative midfielder, thanks to the level he exhibited against Barracas.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Rivers #starting #lineup #play #Vélez #League #Cup
Leave a Reply