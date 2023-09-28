“The date of the classics” is the most anticipated day of all in the 2023 Professional League Cup, which will cross the long-time rivals plus other close matchups on matchday 7, and logically among the highlights will be find the Superclásico between Boca and River.
There were many speculations and rumors about the day on which this match was going to be played, but finally it will be played on Sunday, October 1, at 2 p.m., at La Bombonera in Boca Juniors, a club that is in the semifinals of the Cup Libertadores de América, where they face Palmeiras.
On the “Millonario” side, Martín Demichelis’ team is not going through a good moment: although it is currently qualifying for the playoffs of the League Cup, its game is far from what was intended and that is why this match will be vital.
Comes back Rodrigo Aliendro to ownership? The midfielder left behind a rupture of the pectoralis major tendon in his left shoulder and returned to adding minutes on the field against “Taladro”, in a 1-1 draw. Everything seems to indicate that he will return to the starting 11, but the doubt lies in knowing yes it will be Nacho Fernandez O well Manuel Lanzini the player who will make way for him.
The other unknown lies on the right side: the one who had been playing there is Santiago Simonbut by not feeling the position since he is naturally a midfielder, the chances increase that Milton Helmet return to that side and return to the left Enzo Diazwho had lost his place with the former Newell’s and Gimnasia.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed owner of the River Plate arch.
Right side: Milton Casco – After leaning towards Simón in recent games, Demichelis will surely play it safe, and put the former GELP at right back.
Right center: Paulo Díaz – The Chilean has a good chance of being the first “Millonario” center back for this match, above Pirez and Boselli. He is the one who has the best level.
Left center: Ramiro Funes Mori – The left-hander would occupy the second center position from the start.
Left side: Enzo Díaz – One of the reinforcements that performed best. Constant and productive back and forth.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – The captain had to leave the field at halftime against the Dean because “his calves were loaded”, but he will not be missing in this momentous commitment.
Central midfielder: Rodrigo Aliendro – He left behind a rupture of the pectoralis major tendon in his left shoulder in the defeat against Argentinos Juniors for the first round of the Professional League Cup and can reappear in the eleven.
Offensive midfielder: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan always plays well and also has a great mid-distance shot. He is a clock.
Offensive midfielder: Nacho Fernández or Manuel Lanzini – River’s references for what they have done in the past, they want to recover that level again. For the moment, they offer glimpses of their enormous quality.
Forward: Miguel Borja – He has the tough commitment to replace Lucas Beltrán, who left for Fiorentina in Italy. He wants to score a lot of goals and for now he has been doing so, although Rondón appears.
Forward: Esequiel Barco – He has already earned an undisputed place in the starting XI and will play loose, close to Borja, to assist him and also to convert, something that comes easily to him.
#Rivers #starting #lineup #play #Boca #League #Cup