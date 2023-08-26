For the second date of the 2023 Professional League Cup, River Plate will face Barracas Central at the Monumental Stadium, looking to recover from the defeat in the debut against Argentinos Juniors by 3-2, with a brace included by Luciano Gondou. Next, we will review the possible XI of Demichelis
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Milton Casco – Although he prefers to do it on the left, he has no problem being a “4” due to the ease of handling both profiles.
Right center: Emanuel Mammana – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, already further relegated, former MLS soccer player Leandro González Pírez was already consolidated as River’s central defender in that position, but suffered a condition in his left foot and that is why Mammana will play .
Left center: Ramiro Funes Mori – The left-hander returned to the institution where he was champion of the Libertadores, and will seek to show that he is still valid.
Left side: Enzo Díaz – One of the reinforcements that performed the best. Constant and productive round trip.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – The maximum reference of the establishment. They asked him to stay and continue a little longer. He spreads football and sacrifice.
attacking midfielder: Esequiel Barco – Another who is going through his best moment since he joined the club. With confidence he is unstoppable.
Attacking midfielder: Nacho Fernández – When things are going well, the team plays something else. If it comes together with Barco and DLC, football is assured.
Attacking midfielder: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan always shows a regular upwards performance. He is a fundamental piece of the squad. He can make the difference here.
Forward: Miguel Borja – He will have the tough commitment to replace Lucas Beltrán, who left for Fiorentina in Italy.
Forward: Pablo Solari – The spicy striker on the outside will seek to feed Miguel Borja with centers.
