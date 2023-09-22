Despite having become champion of the Professional League 2023in River Plate the demand is always high and that is why he is currently beaten by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where he said goodbye in the round of 16 after losing on penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also out of the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which he began by having an irregular start, although he was able to get up with the 3-1 victory over Arsenal de Sarandí, at the Mas Monumental, and with an agonizing 1-0 victory against Atlético Tucumán, with the goal from Salomon Rondon. Next, the possible XI against Banfield.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed owner of the River Plate arch.
Right side: Santiago Simón – Demichelis will surely lean towards the boy again, who had a good performance against Arsenal.
Right center: Paulo Díaz – The Chilean has a good chance of being the first “Millonario” center back for this match, above Pirez and Boselli.
Left center: Ramiro Funes Mori – The left-hander would occupy the second center position from the start.
Left side: Enzo Díaz – One of the reinforcements that performed best. Constant and productive back and forth.
Central midfielder: Matías Kranevitter – Captain Enzo Pérez had to leave the field at halftime against Dean because “his calves were loaded”, so he will be preserved to play against Boca.
Central midfielder: Rodrigo Aliendro – He left behind a rupture of the pectoralis major tendon in his left shoulder in the defeat against Argentinos Juniors for the first round of the Professional League Cup and can reappear in the eleven.
Offensive midfielder: Manuel Lanzini – The creative returned from Europe to show that his category is valid and that he can make a difference in Argentine football.
Offensive midfielder: Nacho Fernández – River idol for what he has done in the past, he wants to recover that level that made him different. At the moment, he offers glimpses of his enormous quality.
Forward: Miguel Borja – He has the tough commitment to replace Lucas Beltrán, who left for Fiorentina in Italy. He wants to score many goals.
Forward: Esequiel Barco – He has already earned an undisputed place in the starting XI and will play loose, close to Borja, to assist him and also to convert, something that comes easily to him.
#Rivers #starting #lineup #play #Banfield #League #Cup #rotation #coming