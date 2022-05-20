After the harsh and unexpected defeat and elimination against Tigre in the quarterfinals of the Professional League Cup, River quickly turned the page and focused on the 2022 Copa Libertadores de América, where they already qualified for the round of 16 of the contest with a 4-0 win over Colo Colo from Chile.
After suffering some shocks in the first half, where he could even have received a goal against if it had not been for the inexperience of the strikers of the Chilean team, the “Millionaire”, who had taken the lead with a fortuitous goal from Tomás Pochettino , radically changed his attitude in the complement.
River was a steamroller in the second half. Absolutely everything that came up came out of him: from the goal From the cross, one of his great figures, at minute 52, Marcelo Gallardo’s team did not stop attacking, pressing high, suffocating their rival. To do all that the “Muñeco” enjoys. And in his smiles and celebrations his happiness was confirmed.
From the hand of the Uruguayan, of the “wonder children” Enzo Fernández and Julián Álvarezof the leadership of Paulo Díaz, who became captain, and of his goalkeeper Ezequiel Centurión, who had a spectacular save when the game was already settled, the River fans enjoyed some brilliant 45′ seconds, of total football, remembering the best times of Gallardo in River.
The goals from Héctor Martínez and Esequiel Barco served to extend the advantage and settle the dispute, but if a football fan watched the match without knowing how the match was going, and without knowing the fact that with the draw River was already in the round of 16 , I would have thought that the Núñez club was surely at a disadvantage looking for a positive result that saves him.
And no, it wasn’t. And that is exactly what stands out.. That even without necessarily needing the marker, River went forward for a matter of history, pride, representation, wanting to offer a nice show to its fans, to comply with what Gallardo asks. And they did it abundantly. Handsome.
