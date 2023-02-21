It is not the same to play in the Lower Divisions than in the First Division, and even less so with a club like River Plateone of the biggest teams in America and with a fan that demands to always live up to expectations in order to later achieve recognition.
Whether through their own fault or someone else’s, due to the mass media, due to pressure from their representatives or from themselves, we will review below the list of footballers who promised to break it in the “Millionaire” for what was demonstrated in youth, but who could never do it and ended up in other minor institutions. Come on.
Currently in Elche, the 26-year-old striker could never be a goalscorer for River, being “9”, which lasted throughout his career. Gallardo liked it a lot but by not being able to get it in, it became possible for him to keep it.
Infallible gunner in the Lower River, the man from Mar del Plata was more than disappointed by not being able to show even a small share of his potential in Núñez. Then he tried his luck in Basel, Belgrano, Atlético Tucumán and the Schaffhausen of the Swiss promotion, where he tries to recover everything that was said about him.
Faceless, daring, he appeared one day in 2007 in River. With Simeone in 2008 he reached his peak of performance, being one of the figures and scorers of the champion River of that first semester. This earned him the call to the Olympics in Beijing ’08. In 2009 he alternated good and bad performances, ceasing to be the undisputed starter. In December of that year he stars in an event that would change his life: he collided with his car near his hometown, Teodelina, dying in the accident all his companions, his close friends. The physical and mental recovery took him several months, reappearing at the end of the Clausura 2010, at the hands of Cappa. Later he continued with his irregularity, which led him to practically not play in River, even suffering relegation. He was sold to Málaga, passed through the Spanish Granada, and had a fleeting stint in Mexico, without success. He went unnoticed by Quilmes, went to the Greek AEK Athens and today he is in Chile.
There were many expectations in this “5” that had started barbarically, but it fell. He descended with River, he was there until 2013, and recently we received the sad news that his life had taken a negative turn after having entered a house armed, which is why he was captured and then released due to lack of merit. Today he is 31 years old.
He excited everyone with his appearance in the Primera de River, they came to compare him with Andrés D’Alessandro and today he plays for Botafogo SP in Brazil. “The truth is, I wasn’t mentally prepared to play for River. I clicked it last year when I saw where I was playing. Without detracting from anyone, I felt that I did not deserve to be there because of my conditions. Maturity does not come to all of us at the same time. Today I feel that I am in a good professional and personal moment“He said a short time ago.
Starting goalkeeper in all the lower divisions of River, being captain and reference. Real Madrid came looking for him, he stayed, he reached the First Division, but he could never prove it. Mistakes against Boca, he lost the position with Lux. Today saves in San Lorenzo.
One of the historical scorers of the inferiors of River. He was never able to settle in the First Division, a single goal in 14 games. He was loaned in France, then in some Argentine soccer clubs and currently plays in Chile.
Hook, left-handed, promised like Andrade. It never finished exploding. Today he is 27 years old and plays for Melgar, after playing in the MLS in the United States. He passed through several countries and was never able to settle.
There were many expectations in the midfielder, who started at River in the B Nacional, but went on loan to Godoy Cruz. He played in the Argentine Sub 20, Douglas Haig de Pergamino, today he is in General Caballero.
“Chino” Ríos, today in Defense and Justice. Forward, he started in 2006 for 3 years, with 40 appearances and 4 goals. On loan to Poland, he returned to “Millo” and never found his place. Mexico, Argentina, Brazil… but never River.
#Rivers #promises #promised #ended #verge #failure
Leave a Reply