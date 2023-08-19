Despite having been crowned champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demand is always high and that is why it is currently hit by being eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where it said goodbye in the round of 16 after losing by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why the “Millionaire” of Martín Demichelis, also out of the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to return to conquer the domestic tournament of the semester, which will be the Professional League Cup, in which he will debut this weekend against Argentine Juniorsas a visitor. We review the possible XI of Demichelis.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Milton Casco – Although he prefers to do it on the left, he has no problem being a “4” due to the ease of handling both profiles.
Right center: Emanuel Mammana – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, already further relegated, former MLS soccer player Leandro González Pírez was already consolidated as River’s central defender in that position, but suffered a condition in his left foot and that is why Mammana will play .
Left center: Ramiro Funes Mori – The left-hander returned to the institution where he was champion of the Libertadores, and will seek to show that he is still valid.
Left side: Enzo Díaz – One of the reinforcements that performed the best. Constant and productive round trip.
Central midfielder: Rodrigo Aliendro – He’s playing better every time, and he’s already earned his well-deserved ovation. The former Ituzaingó and Colón have taken over half the field.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – The maximum reference of the establishment. They asked him to stay and continue a little longer. He spreads football and sacrifice.
attacking midfielder: Esequiel Barco – Another who is going through his best moment since he joined the club. With confidence he is unstoppable.
Attacking midfielder: Nacho Fernández – When things are going well, the team plays something else. If it comes together with Barco and DLC, football is assured.
Attacking midfielder: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan always shows a regular upwards performance. He is a fundamental piece of the squad. He can make the difference here.
Forward: Miguel Borja – He will have the tough commitment to replace Lucas Beltrán, who left for Fiorentina in Italy.
