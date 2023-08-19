Regarding the present, please Colidium headline. He is the only striker we have with the ability to go down and associate. Both Borja and Solari are better in the final meters, complements for Colidio.

And Facu inside. Free. He knows. Putting him in the band is wasting him.

— Benito SDR 🐔 (@_soyderiver_) August 17, 2023