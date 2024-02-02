While it is about to close the signings of Rodrigo Villagra, central midfielder, and Agustín Sant'Anna, right back, River Plate, which has only incorporated Nicolás Fonseca so far, did not have a good debut in the Professional League Cup 2024, against Argentinos Juniors at the Monumental, with a 1-1 lead, but was able to recover during the week against Barracas Central, beating them 2-0.
Now River Plate, Martín Demichelis' team, must receive on date 3 of the League Cup Velez Sarsfield, who tied one and lost the remaining match. We review the news and the possible alignment of the “Millo”.
The coach's idea is that the two brand new reinforcements, Villagra and Sant'Anna, make themselves available quickly and can add their first minutes soon. They aim for them to appear in this clash against Vélez, at least for a few minutes, or Excursionistas, for the Argentine Cup. Demichelis could repeat the eleven that beat Barracas, but he also knows that he can count on again Facundo Colidio and Agustín Palavecinorecovered from their injuries.
It must be remembered that both were not considered because they were affected by overload. This caused them to train differently. In the event that River's medical staff does not find any more traces of the injury, the aforementioned players will be part of those concentrated against Vélez at the Monumental, but they will start from the substitute bench, since the team will begin a streak of three games in less than 10 days and it is necessary to reduce the margin of injuries as much as possible.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
Defenders: Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz and Enzo Díaz
Frills: Ignacio Fernández, Nicolás Fonseca, Rodrigo Aliendro, Esequiel Barco, Franco Mastantuono
Forwards: Miguel Borja
