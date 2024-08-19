Likewise, this Saturday, August 17, The Millo had to be a visitor in the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium, to face Gymnastics and Fencing La Platafor the date 11 of the Professional Leaguewith Hernan Mastrangelo as the main referee. The duel ended in a 1-1 draw, after Ignacio Fernandez put the visitors ahead in the 55th minute, however, in the 83rd minute, Rodrigo Castillo closed the scoreboard. In this way, the pupils of the Doll They are ninth in the table with 16 units.

It’s time to review when he plays again River Plate, precisely against the “T”, for the return of the round of 16, as well as the possible formation of the “Millo”.

🏟️ Ticket sales | River vs. Talleres at the Mâs Monumental | #Liberators 📆 TLM Partners: Monday 8/12 at 10am through Wednesday 8/14 at 8pm (priority to purchase at your own location). 📆 Members (exclusive quota): Friday 8/16, from 10am. 📆 Partners and We Are… pic.twitter.com/CNmq9IYUXE — River Plate (@RiverPlate) August 12, 2024