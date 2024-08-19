Marcelo Gallardothe most successful coach in the history of River Platewas presented days ago at a press conference, in the event room of the San Martín grandstand Monumental Stadium. Already on his return to the benches for the Libertadores Cupthe team stopped at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium and managed to prevail over Workshops in Cordoba by the minimum of the Chilean Paulo Diaz at 86′, taking advantage of the fact that the home team was left with ten men due to the expulsion of Lucas Suarez at 60′, in the first leg of the round of 16.
Likewise, this Saturday, August 17, The Millo had to be a visitor in the Juan Carmelo Zerillo Stadium, to face Gymnastics and Fencing La Platafor the date 11 of the Professional Leaguewith Hernan Mastrangelo as the main referee. The duel ended in a 1-1 draw, after Ignacio Fernandez put the visitors ahead in the 55th minute, however, in the 83rd minute, Rodrigo Castillo closed the scoreboard. In this way, the pupils of the Doll They are ninth in the table with 16 units.
It’s time to review when he plays again River Plate, precisely against the “T”, for the return of the round of 16, as well as the possible formation of the “Millo”.
The match will be the Wednesday, August 21 from 9:30 pm at the Mas Monumental in Núñez.
The Colombian has already recovered Miguel Borja, Millonario’s top scorer in recent times: he will be a starter in place of Paraguayan Adam Bareiro, who has not been able to score until now.
In addition, they are ready to return the side Augustine Sant’Annawho overcame a meniscus injury, and the forward Facundo Colidio, who left behind a knee synovitis, but they would not go from the start.
RIVER: Franco Armani; Fabricio Bustos, German Pezzella, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz; Rodrigo Aliendro or Maxi Meza, Matias Kranevitter, Santiago Simon; Franco Mastantuono or Meza, Claudio Echeverri; and Miguel Borja.
WORKSHOPS: Guido Herrera; Gaston Benavidez, Matias Catalan, Lucas Suarez and Blas Riveros; Ulysses Ortegoza, Juan Camilo Portilla and Gustavo Albarracin; Alejandro Martinez or Ruben Botta, Federico Girotti and Bruno Barticciotto.
