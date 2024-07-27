This match could be just another one in the Professional League, however, for River it will be a key match since there is a huge doubt about what will happen with Martin Demichelis. The cast of Nunez is going through a difficult time and must start winning in the local tournament, while Sarmiento, for its part, arrives having won its last match and playing very well.
In 90min we will review the possible formations of the Millionaire and he green for this meeting:
For this match, the millionaire team will not have the presence of Facundo Colidio, who was injured in the last match. The reality is that the team is not yet defined, since the performance of the players goes up and down constantly and, therefore, the change of players in the starting eleven can occur until the last moment. In principle, the same team would be repeated, although Manuel Lanzini, Ignacio Fernández and Milton Casco could enter.
Possible lineup for River Plate for this match
GOALKEEPER: Franco Armani
DEFENDERS: Santiago Simon, Federico Gattoni, Paulo Diaz, Enzo Diaz
FRILLS: Rodrigo Villagra, Rodrigo Aliendro; Franco Mastantuono, Manuel Lanzini
FORWARDS: Miguel Borja and Facundo Colidio
The Junín team has improved its results in the last four games, Israel Damonte seems to have found the ideal team and the players respond to him on the field, so the coach of the green team would opt to repeat the same players that faced Racing in the last match to visit River.
Sarmiento’s possible lineup for this match
GOALKEEPER: Lucas Acosta
DEFENDERS: Elias Lopez, Franco Paredes, Juan Insaurralde, Yair Arismendi
FRILLS: Emiliano Mendez, Joaquin Gho, Valentin Burgoa, Manuel Garcia, Gabriel Gudino
FORWARDS: Ezekiel Naya
