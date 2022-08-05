After the blow that meant the defeat against Sarmiento de Junín in the Monumental, River has a new opportunity to recover and try to fight for the local championship until the last date.
The task is not easy and it is necessary to start winning. The first challenge will be on Sunday against Independiente, who will return to play with their fans in the Libertadores de América. El Rojo comes from beating Colón 3-0 in Santa Fe and promises to put up a fight.
Although Marcelo Gallardo never confirms the teams, changes are already appearing in the Millionaire. In the last tactical training, the coach phe stole an 11 with three variants compared to the last match and a change of tactical formation.
Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Diaz, David Martinez, Elias Gomez; Enzo Perez; Solari, Agustin Palavecino, Rodrigo Aliendro, Barco; Lucas Beltran, they were chosen in a clear 4-1-4-1 system.
The novelty is that it is an unprecedented defense and shows that the Doll does not find the four defenders to give him security. Solari would make his presentation as a starter and the one who will have to wait for his chance on the bench is Miguel Borja. Will this be the team or should we prepare for new surprises from the Doll?
related links
More River news
More Argentine soccer news
More news from Independent
#Rivers #lineup #face #Independiente
Leave a Reply