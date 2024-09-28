River is already one step closer to the great continental dream. They defined the second leg at the Monumental stadium after the 1-1 in Chile against Colo Colo and with a goal from Colidio they entered the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, where they will face Atlético Mineiro, defining again in Buenos Aires again for having been the best team from the group zone of the Copa Libertadores.
In addition, the Millonario is on the rise after winning the last superclásico 1-0 against Boca in La Bombonera. Although he played with substitutes, the spirit of the entire team led by Marcelo Gallardo is very high and he dreams of fighting for the Professional League and to do that he knows he has to continue winning.
BY: FRANCO ARMANI – It is key for Marcelo Gallardo, standing out for his temperance and the great level he has been having recently.
LD: FABRICIO BUSTOS – He arrived for this transfer market and stood on the side as if he had played for River all his life. Presence, sacrifice and direct play in attack.
DFC: GERMÁN PEZZELLA – The world champion center back will lead his team as he has done since he arrived, even scoring River’s goal in the series so far.
DFC: PAULO DÍAZ – After the expulsion in Chile, he will return to the team. He showed a great level in La Bombonera.
LI: MARCOS ACUÑA – Another world champion with Argentina who shows the entire hierarchy with his direct game.
MC: MATÍAS KRANNEVITTER – He looks more and more like the Krannevitter who came from the youth ranks and reached First Division, taking a place of absolute preponderance in the team and on the roster.
MC: SANTIAGO SIMÓN – He is another of the players who has revitalized his performance before the arrival of Marcelo Gallardo, with a lot of sacrifice and reaching the goal.
MC: NACHO FERNÁNDEZ – The midfielder will seek to become owner of the team and show all his experience in pursuit of classification.
ED: MAXIMILIANO MEZA – Goal, game, mid-distance, tactical. One of the best reinforcements for the Millionaire in the transfer market.
DC: MIGUEL BORJA – Without a doubt, the team’s great scoring card. If River goes to the semifinals, the Colombian striker will probably have a lot to do with it.
EI: FACUNDO COLIDIO – The footballer has grown a lot in the last few games: he presses, he plays and, on top of that, he is a scorer.
