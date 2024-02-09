With three goals from Miguel Borja and another two from Facundo Colidio, River Plate crushed Vélez Sarsfield 5 to 0, for the third date of the 2024 Professional League Cup, and then extended its good moment by beating Excursionistas 3 to 0, for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup, with shouts from Borja himself, Franco Mastantuono and Agustín Ruberto.
“Millo” is the leader of Zone A with 7 points, and now on date 4 he will have to visit the newly promoted Deportivo Riestra, which has just one unit and announced hours ago its new coach Cristian “Ogro” Fabbiani, replacing Matías Modolo. We review the preview of next Sunday's clash.
Demichelis' idea would be to repeat the XI that beat Vélez at home in the Mas Monumental, but he still has a doubt: Villagra or Aliendro, which has been causing significant wear and tear and could rest. In this way, former Talleres midfielder Rodrigo Villagra, who officially debuted on Wednesday in Santa Fe, would be included in the initial formation to replace “Peti”, playing from the start for the first time with the Band.
It should be remembered that “Micho” still cannot count on Claudio Echeverri and Pablo Solari, whose participation in the Pre-Olympic will culminate on February 11, nor with Manuel Lanzini and Matías Kranevitter, both torn at the end of the preseason and who are in full recovery to return in optimal conditions. They would do it against Banfield, a date before the Superclásico on February 25 against Boca.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz;
Defenders: Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz
Flyers: Nicolás Fonseca, Rodrigo Aliendro or Rodrigo Villagra; Nacho Fernández, Esequiel Barco;
Forwards: Facundo Colidio and Miguel Borja.
