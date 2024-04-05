After the debut in the Copa Libertadores where the Millionaire managed to bring a very important victory, and now he must return to the Monumental to play their last home game in the League Cup before the start of the quarter finals.
The team of Martin Demichelis It has not yet qualified for the playoffs and has a tight schedule between the Libertadores and the local tournament. On Sunday they will face Rosario Central from 9:00 p.m. and during the week they will play their second match for the Cup against National.
For this reason, even without knowing the list of those summoned, the practices suggested that there will be several changesespecially on the sides.
In the space of a week the set of Nunez He will have to play three very important games. Two of them are for League Cup to define if Millo manages to enter the quarterfinals and the other, it will be Libertadores Cup against Nacional on what will be the second date of the group stage.
For this reason, a large number of changes are speculated to receive the Rosario team in the Monumental especially modifications on the sides. Martin Demichelis Analyze what he will do on the right wing, if Sebastian Boselli will continue adding minutes or if Andres Herrera will resume its ownership.
Besides, Claudio Echeverri He is emerging as a starter, in his last appearances he has had a great performance that benefited the team and is reason enough to earn his place in the central eleven.
GOALKEEPER: Franco Armani
DEFENDERS: Sebastián Boselli or Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Diaz, Milton Casco or Enzo Diaz
FRILLS: Santiago Simón, Nicolas Fonseca or Rodrigo Villagra, Rodrigo Aliendro, Claudio Echeverri or Ignacio Fernández
FORWARDS: Pablo Solari, Miguel Ángel Borja
