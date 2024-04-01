After the defeat against Huracán that complicates their qualification to the quarterfinals of the League Cup, River Plate, Martin Demichelis' team, must continue to face their commitments and play their first game in the Copa Libertadores 2024 this Tuesday against Deportivo Táchira in San Cristóbal, Venezuela.
This Tuesday from 21.30 from Argentina, the Millionaire is measured in a duel against Deportivo Táchira, team against which he only met once, also in the group stage, but in 2004.
River is already in Venezuela after a trip that involved great logistics, waiting for what will be his debut in the prestigious Libertadores Cup. It is already known who are the players concentrated to play this match and, therefore, we can speculate on what would be the possible formation that decides to put Martin Demichelis.
There is only one confirmation for tomorrow's game and it is the return of the Chilean Paulo Diaz to the initial team. The player had come out of 11 in the confrontation against the globe due to his string of non-stop matches, added to the FIFA date with his national team, but he will once again be part of the group against the “Carrusel Aurinegro”
The millionaire coach still has some doubts regarding the midfield and front. However, there are several players who have a guaranteed position.
GOALKEEPER: Franco Armani
DEFENDERS: Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz
FRILLS: Santiago Simón or Rodrigo Aliendro, Rodrigo Villagra, Esequiel Barco; Claudio Echeverri or Ignacio Fernández
FORWARDS: Pablo Solari and Miguel Ángel Borja
#River39s #eleven #face #Deportivo #Táchira #debut #Copa #Libertadores
Leave a Reply