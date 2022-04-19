After the great victory against Banfield, River caresses qualification for the quarterfinals of the Professional League Cup. He has already taken five points from Argentinos Juniors (the first team that is being left out) and now he must visit Talleres de Córdoba.
A moved calendar is coming for the Millionaire and Marcelo Gallardo is expected finally Rotate in Cordobaa. He comes from putting the best team he had available at Florencio Solá and everything indicates that now an alternative team will play.
Although we will have to wait for the confirmation of the coach, who has already surprised on more than one occasion, there is a tentative team for tomorrow: Franco Armani; Emanuel Mammana, Jonathan Maidana, Leandro González Pirez, Elías Gómez; Juan Fernando Quintero, Bruno Zuculini, Tomás Pochettino, Agustín Palavecino; José Paradela and Braian Romero.
River will play on Wednesday against Talleres, then they will travel to Chile to visit Colo Colo and in the following weeks they will face Sarmiento de Junín and. Fortress. The calendar is very busy and the Doll must squeeze the squad he has and give minutes to all the players.
The goal will be to qualify for the League Cup quarterfinals and the Copa Libertadores round of 16 as quickly as possible. Will he be able to be competitive in both tournaments?
