River Plate defeated The Strongest 2-0 at home, on the last date of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores in Group D, and finished second in the area, only behind Fluminense, who accumulated 10 points as the “Millo” but surpasses him in goal difference (+4 to 0).
In addition, the River by Martín Demichelis continues to be the only leader of the local tournament: he has 50 points thanks to the recent victory against Instituto, by 3 to 1 at the Monumental Stadium, with which he ten difference his immediate pursuer Talleres (lost to Lanús). Next, we will review the probable XI of his next engagement, before central barracks as a visitor, looking to start beating the championship.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani – World Champion and undisputed as the owner of the River Plate arc.
Right side: Andrés Herrera – The “Yacaré” will be back in the starting team, in a new opportunity that Demichelis gives him.
Right center: Robert Rojas or Emanuel Mammana – With Jonatan Maidana, 37, already further relegated, former MLS soccer player Leandro González Pírez is already consolidated as River’s central defender in that position, but suffered a left hamstring strain and his place will be taken by Rojas or Mammana. The Paraguayan is also touched.
Left center: Paulo Díaz – The Chilean has now recovered from his injury and has earned his place again in the starting XI.
Left side: Milton Casco – He will return to left back once again, the position in which he feels most comfortable.
Central midfielder: Rodrigo Aliendro – He’s playing better every time, and he’s already earned his well-deserved ovation. The former Ituzaingó and Colón have taken over half the field.
Central midfielder: Enzo Pérez – The captain recovered from synovitis in his left knee and returned to the team. He is not 100%, but his presence is essential.
Right inside: Nacho Fernández – One of the symbols of the River Plate squad. He will look with his ability and his great left foot to lead the team with danger from midfield forward.
left midfield: Esequiel Barco – Another who is going through his best moment since he joined the club. He scored an impressive goal for Independiente, from outside the area, not long ago. With confidence he is unstoppable.
Attacking midfielder: Nicolás de la Cruz – The Uruguayan always shows a regular upwards performance. He is a fundamental piece of the squad. He can make the difference here.
Forward: Lucas Beltrán – He is in the best form since he joined the “Millo”. Beltrán is scoring in practically all the matches, with good goals and full confidence.
