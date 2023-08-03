That it is hot in summer is not news, but the truth is that it is getting hotter. For this reason, everyone who can flees to places where they can cool off, either with fresh or salt water. However, pet owners have it a bit more complicated, especially if they want to travel with them. If you are looking for salt water, you can opt for dog beaches, but what about those who live inland or simply prefer fresh water? Here we offer a selection of both natural environments and enclosures created for dogs, which allow them to cool off with them. Of course, always attending to a series of basic rules, such as picking up the droppings or having the dog’s record with current vaccinations.

Symbiosis Park (Ciudad Real)

Located in Miguelturra, in the province of Ciudad Real, it is Symbiosis Park, a canine leisure center that operates all day on Saturdays and Sundays and from 6:00 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday. Its pool does not lack water jets or slides, in addition to having different depths for all types of dogs. The enclosure, well protected under a grove of trees, is completed with a large play area, another agility with endless elements such as tubes, ramps, tunnels or jump zones and a bar where there is no shortage of rations, hamburgers or toasts. The price from Tuesday to Friday is five euros (from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.) which rises to 11 on weekends (from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.), it also has a monthly pass that offers access to courses and activities.

Mouth of the Donkey (Segovia)

Next to the Eresma river and surrounded by pine forests is the area of Donkey’s Mouth which, in addition to having a good recreational area and endless shades to escape the sun, offers routes of different difficulties and durations to get to know the Guadarrama National Park and do it near the river for the enjoyment of pets. Among the most recommended are those that follow the Pesquerías Reales, which is how the stone road that Carlos III ordered to be built to connect this beautiful valley with the Valsaín palace and the San Ildefonso farm is known and thus facilitate his love of hiking. fishing. The tour can be done towards the lower area, following the river to the Navalacarreta bridge and the Eresma river aqueduct, or towards the upper area, discovering different pools up to the beautiful Venus Bath.

Poveda Falls and Taravilla Lagoon (Guadalajara)

Located in the Alto Tajo natural park, this area allows bathing, always under control. One of the usual routes is the circular one that, starting from the lagoon, includes a visit to Salto de Poveda, a beautiful waterfall about 20 meters high and 10 meters wide that can be reached with a short walk of less than half hour, and the passage through the suspension bridge of the Tagus River, whose beauty is directly proportional to the vertigo that its structure can cause in many dogs. For those more fearful, it will be time to carry it in their arms that short stretch over the river, although there is no doubt that the views of the Tagus valley and the well-deserved bath in this other area will make it worth it.

Dogs in the water (Barcelona)

dogs to water, in La Roca del Vallès (Barcelona), is basically a canine water park. It has two swimming pools, one larger and deeper and another especially suitable for smaller dogs. In them, the real protagonists of the place will be able to cool off, swim, jump down the slides or even jump into the water in the designated area. Those who prefer water jets will find them in the dune area, with its mountains of river sand. Meanwhile, humans will be able to bathe with their pets, rest under an umbrella in the green areas of more than 5,000 square meters or go to the restaurant area. The entrance in high season (until September 15) is 18 euros for a dog plus one person and if you want to add an extra companion, it will be an additional nine euros.

Gorg Blau pool in Sant Aniol d’Aguja (Girona)

The Catalan region of La Garrotxa has a good handful of pools where bathing is allowed —with the exception of Gomarell, according to Tourism Garrotxa—, fulfilling the normative. One of the most beautiful and recommended routes is that of Sant Aniol d’Aguja, which runs for the most part along the river, so it allows for stops to refresh yourself whenever the heat or the desire hits. Of course, the highlight of this route are the pools of Salt del Brull and Gorg Blau, one of the most impressive on the route. It must be taken into account that in the summer season, it is necessary to do the mandatory prior reservation to access both the space and the car parks.

Natural pool Charco El Benidorm (Cáceres)

This natural pool It is located in the town of Casas del Castañar, in the heart of Valle del Jerte in Cáceres. Next to one of the bridges that crosses the river, there are small beaches of different depths, perfect for taking a dip, and a good wooded area to escape the heat. In addition, from Turismo Extremadura they inform that bathing and access of dogs is also allowed in the Garganta de los Infiernos, specifically in the Los Pilones natural pools area, but dogs must always be on a leash. In the Garganta de las Nogaledas, right in the Charco el Paraíso and under the dam of the El Chamizo natural pool, there is an area set up for dogs.

Trust Resort (Alicante)

This dog resort located in Ondara (Alicante) boasts of its spacious facilities that include a beach bar and, above all, a huge swimming pool surrounded by green areas. The pool has a beach-type entrance to facilitate access for dogs and a maximum depth of 70 centimeters. It does not lack fun in the form of waterfalls, water jets, bridges or slides and here the owners are also allowed to bathe together with their pets. The price of Trust Resort it is 17 euros per person and dog and seven more per additional pet or human.

Braco’s house (Madrid)

Bracos’s house It is designed to go with your dog to spend some time in the pool or also to reserve the enclosure for groups. Its pool is not the largest on this list and therefore you have to go with a reservation, something that also helps to avoid overcrowding. The access to the water is also beach type, it has a non-slip floor, as well as waterfalls, fun water jets and different depths. While the dogs cool off, humans can enjoy one of the mojitos that their beach bar boasts so much or take advantage of a table in the shade to eat the food they take from home. The entrance is 10 euros for the human and five for the dog, although it has packages for large families, human and dog.