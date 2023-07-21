Yanina Sokolova, famous Ukrainian TV presenter, posted on Facebook all the pain of the soldiers: the amputated body of a wounded man in the war, battered, full of physical trauma and injuries. «She feels bad 24 hours a day, 7 days a week – she wrote -. What a terrible evil. The opiates he has to take continuously to survive damage his heart and stomach and have side effects. Medical cannabis for Bakaliuk and other soldiers. Vote, please, vote.” The appeal was followed up, but there was no need. A few days ago, the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, urgently ratified, for now in first reading, a law to legalize marijuana for therapeutic purposes, to alleviate the terrible suffering of soldiers and civilians devastated by the conflict. Only two years ago, in peacetime, the proposal was rejected. But now, one cannot die of spasms, the suffering of an attacked country must be sedated.

The war in Ukraine has shocked the world, and as a side economic effect also the world drug trafficking. We think of the routes of cannabis, cocaine, as well as those of the new psychoactive substances (NPS), which previously departed from Russia, Afghanistan, the Balkans, and again from South America to the port of Odessa: the conflict in the middle of Eastern Europe has atrophied the traditional illegal transit channels that traffickers used until February 24, 2022. With the closure of the port of Odessa, for example, which was the main seaport for the drug business in the Black Sea, and with the massive militarization of the region, and still with pressure on the borders, the flows soon reorganized.

To satisfy the growing demand from the East, and continue to guarantee the demands of Western European countries, certainly not decreasing. If Odessa is off limits, traffickers are now focusing on other maritime hubs in neighboring states: Romania, Bulgaria, first of all, between Constanza and Varna, which, according to reports from a detailed investigation by the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC) are understaffed, so drug trafficking would be easier. Then, there are the outdoor cannabis “factories” in the Balkans: these are the real beneficiaries of the decline in marijuana production in Ukraine, due to the conflict. Finally, drug trafficking has also sought alternative routes by land, involving the attacked country itself, which plays an increasingly primary role especially for the production of synthetic drugs in illegal laboratories, which have sprung up between Kiev and Lviv, whereas previously they were concentrated only in the East, between Kharkiv and Donbass.

Many indicators also add a piece that is one of the inexorable effects of a war: the demand for cannabis and psychoactive substances has grown exponentially in Ukraine and Russia. Exciting, calming, hallucinogenic to overcome fear, anesthetics to calm down. It happens here and there on the front, between the two sides. Even if a report by the Royal United Service Institute speaks mostly of Russians, sent under the influence of methamphetamines to meet the blows of enemies. “The war has had a noticeable effect on drug consumption and has caused prices to skyrocket,” explains Ruggero Scaturro, senior analyst at the Global Initiative study center. For example on cannabis produced by Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Bosnia-Herzgovina: for each additional border crossed, the price of a kilogram increases by 200-300 euros. In January 2023, a gram of cannabis that entered Romania from Serbia was sold for between 7 and 9 euros, 30-40% more than before.

The snapshot of the Global Initiative also quickly forces us to review and strengthen, if possible, the plans to combat organized crime by local and international police forces.

«Ukraine held a negative record for heroin consumption before 2022 – continues Scaturro -, it was the first state in the EU for volumes of use. Today, migrations and over 500 days of war have disrupted the black market in substances. On the one hand, by enriching Ukrainian and Russian traffickers who already had important investments in other areas of the region, because with the conflict and chaos on the borders, it is easier for them to forge passports or to transit loads of substances disguised as aid to Ukraine”. On the other hand, the conflict has led to the birth of unprecedented “kitchen-type” laboratories of the new psychoactive substances (NPS), i.e. alpha-Pvp, 3Mmc and 4Mmc), stimulants for dealing with stress within the armed forces, being more alert and active, and also mephedrone, Mdma, ephedrine, which traditionally for Europe were synthesized in Holland, Belgium and Poland, China and Turkey. The prices of synthetic drugs remained unchanged everywhere in the region: 15 euros per gram, for example, for the best-selling substance in Ukraine, alpha-Pvp, according to information collected by Gi-Toc. While in one year, the price of heroin increased by 10 euros per gram (today 40-50 euros).

In military history, the combination of war and drugs is certainly not recent. The Nazis made extensive use of amphetamines to fight non-stop, day and night, and not sleep. Pervitin, an essay by Norman Ohler explains, was also used by Rommel and Hitler. Methamphetamines were also used, between 1939 and 1945, by the Japanese army, which after the war would pay dearly for the effects of the abuse of these substances. The allies also benefited from it, especially the American pilots, who were subjected to grueling flight sessions. And then, there is the example of Vietnam (1955-75), where heroin and marijuana became common among US soldiers. President Nixon had to fund addiction treatment programs. In more recent times, from Syria to Iraq, Captagon has become famous as the “Isis drug”, the same substance that may have been taken by the Bataclan bombers before the attack, a narcotic that causes disinhibiting effects and a sense of invincibility, inhumanity. And then, there is the pain front, and that of «post-traumatic stress disorders that need to be managed – Scaturro continues -. But if the kitchen laboratories are often dismantled by the Ukrainian security forces, the damage of the Nps could be serious and lasting in the future, on a large portion of the population today at war”. —