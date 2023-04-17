In a complicated match, due to how difficult it is to visit the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium, River played with Newell’s and the result of this match was 1-0 in favor of Martín Demichelis’s team with a goal from Pablo Solari in the last play of the corresponding match to Date 12 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF) in Argentina. This result left Martín Demichelis’s team with 7 points and at the top of the championship awaiting the resolution of the duel against San Lorenzo and Talleres to find out the difference in units with Rúben Darío Insúa’s Cyclone.
The months of April and May are very demanding, both football and physically, for the Argentine teams that play international competitions such as the Libertadores and Sudamericana, and River is no exception. A huge number of parties and with high demand are those that await the millionaire team.
Below, we present River’s next 5 games after the match against Newell’s in Rosario:
This is a key game for Martín Demichelis’s team as they were defeated 3-1 in their debut in Bolivia and then have to face Fluminense at the Maracana. Given this scenario, the Millionaire must keep the three points against the Peruvian team.
A classic always with controversy and a lot of history between two of the most important teams in all of Argentine football. Both teams arrive with opposite and very different presents both in sports and institutional. A game that undoubtedly promises a lot.
The Millionaire travels to the interior of Argentina to one of the most difficult courts to face Lucas Pusineri’s team that needs to find regularity but playing at home is one of the strongest teams in the entire LPF.
One of the most complicated matches of the entire semester for Nuñez’s team that will have to visit one of the best teams in Brazil and one of the great candidates to win the title. In addition, this match will be played at the historic Maracana Stadium.
The Superclassic of Argentine Soccer. There is a long time left until this match takes place but the present of both teams is opposite with the Millionaire being the main protagonist of the tournament and the Xeneize submerged in a very important sports crisis.
