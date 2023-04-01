At the Monumental Stadium, River achieved a very important victory against Unión de Santa Fe for Date 9 of the Professional Soccer League (LPF) in Argentina. The winning goal for the Millionaire team was scored by Nacho Fernández after a great collective play that had the help of a ball girl who quickly provided De La Cruz with the lateral so that the play ended in a goal. This result allows River to be the only leader of the championship.
Now, the team led by Martín Demichelis will have to face a month of April full of action in which it will have 7 matches between the LPF and the start of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023. For this reason, we present the next 5 matches of the team from Nunez:
The debut in this edition of the maximum continental tournament will be at the height of La Paz when they face one of the most important teams in Bolivia. It is always crucial to start the journey in the Copa Libertadores adding three points and the millionaire team will have to work hard to achieve it.
As leader of the standings, Nuñez’s team must visit the always complicated Huracán at the Tomas Adolfo Ducó Stadium. This will be the beginning of a string of very important matches for River and for the entire squad due to the large number of minutes that the players can add.
El Millonario will return to the Monumental after 2 games as a visitor and this time will receive Lobo, who is going through a good moment after having achieved a victory in the classic against Estudiantes for the first time in a long time.
This will be a crucial match for Demichelis’s team as they will only have three days off after the game against Lobo. The Colossus Marcelo Bielso has always been a very difficult stadium for the Millionaire team throughout its history.
It will be the debut at the Monumental Stadium in the 2023 edition of the Copa Libertadores, the tournament that River wants to raise again and be the protagonist. Opposite will be another important team from Peru and that comes from eliminating Huracán in the last phase before the group stage.
#Rivers #games #victory #Unión #Date #LPF
Leave a Reply