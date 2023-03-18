For the seventh date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate He achieved triple G: win, like and thrash. He did it against Godoy Cruz 3-0, with a brace from Lucas Beltrán and the rest from Esequiel Barco, and he ranks as escort for leader San Lorenzo, who leads him by one point (16-15).
Now, the “Millionaire” by Martín Demichelis has on the horizon the trip to Junín to play against Sarmientonext Sunday, March 19, starting at 9:30 p.m. at the Eva Perón Stadium, so we will review all the casualties that DT will have for this match, taking into account those who were injured and those who have joined.
To the list of injured that already had Matías Kranevitter, Bruno Zuculini, Tomás Lecanda and Elías López, Leandro Peña Biafore (severe left ankle sprain, he will have about 10 days to recover), and Nicolás de la Cruz, a Uruguayan midfielder who suffered synovitis and will be absent between 10 and 12 days from today, as reported by the club on its official social networks.
The future of David Martínez is uncertain, since he underwent surgery on February 25 of this year for a relapse of his right knee patellar tendinopathy: “After having practiced soccer for 30 minutes on Sunday, David Martínez presented a relapse of his patellar tendinopathy in his right knee. After the studies and given his clinical picture, the surgical approach was decided for the next few days” , the institution had affirmed at the time. It is not yet known when he will return.
|
PLAYER
|
INJURY
|
FROM
|
UNTIL
|
ELIAS LOPEZ
|
torn cruciate ligaments in his left knee
|
3/8/22
|
Continue training differentiated, final stretch of his recovery
|
TOMAS LECANDA
|
torn anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee
|
12/14/22
|
mid 2023
|
MATHIAS KRANEVITTER
|
Ankle fracture
|
December 2022
|
April 2023
|
LEANDRO PEÑA BIAFORE
|
Ankle sprain
|
3/15/2023
|
3/25/2023
|
BRUNO ZUCULINI
|
Left knee ligament tear
|
February 2023
|
August 2023
|
DAVID MARTINEZ
|
relapse of his right knee patellar tendinopathy
|
Operated 2/25/2023
|
Uncertain
|
NICOLAS DE LA CRUZ
|
synovitis in his right knee
|
3/15/2023
|
3/25/2023
