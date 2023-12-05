Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also outside the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to win again the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, where he beat Belgrano in the quarterfinals, and now he will measure in the semis against Rosario Central. We review how the ideal eleven would look, taking into account possible departures and arrivals for the next market.
Goalkeeper Kevin Mier, who made the news for recognizing that there was an approach from Millonario for him, is a Colombian from Atlético Nacional de Colombia and is 23 years old. He could just replace Franco Armani, who also came to River from that club, and although he is the undisputed starter in this position, he had certain errors recently and could be replaced.
Leonardo Godoy, right back of Estudiantes de La Plata, appears on River’s radar for the next transfer market, to fight for the position with Santiago Simón and Milton Casco. However, it will not be easy, since “Pincha” received offers from Besiktas of Turkey and Sporting Lisbon of Portugal, whose figure has not yet been revealed.
Leandro González Pirez ends his contract with River, but although Inter Miami publicly acknowledged that he would like to have the central marker again. However, “Millo” decided to make use of the purchase option and will stay.
The 29-year-old Chilean defender is the benchmark of the defense and always maintains a consistency that makes him undisputed.
Although Milton Casco usually plays there, today he is injured and Enzo is making the most of it, so it is likely that if he continues to maintain this level he can start as a starter.
Enzo Pérez has a chance of going to Deportivo Maipú, a Mendoza team that lost the reduced due to promotion to First Division, since he wants to retire in that club of which he is a fan. However, he wanted to play in the top category with “Botellero”, so it is likely that he will not leave in this market. We will see.
One of River’s highest points in 2023, especially in the Copa Libertadores. His versatility makes him essential for the team, and Demichelis will surely place his trust in him again.
Roberto ‘Tucu’ Pereyra, who plays for Udinese in Italy, is the one targeted to replace Nicolás De La Cruz, who would leave in this next transfer market to Flamengo for a sum of 16 million dollars. Although it is difficult for it to arrive in December of this year (everything indicates that it will occur in June 2024), they will still make the attempt.
There is no chance that Ignacio Fernández will leave River in the next transfer market to be Gimnasia’s reinforcement, as many noted. The midfielder is clear that he will play for “Lobo” again, but the most likely thing is that it will be in December 2024. He stays at “Millo”, where he is important.
River bought 100% of the pass from Atlanta United for US$7M and gave him a contract until December 2026. It is one of the big bets that the club is making to fight the Libertadores.
Although Ruberto appears due to his performance in the Argentine youth team, and Borja is lurking, today the starter is Rondon and he has been delivering with goals.
