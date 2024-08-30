Marcelo Gallardo He returned to the bench River Plate and he did it on the right foot, since he managed to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cupafter defeating Workshops in Cordoba by 3-1 on aggregate. It should be remembered that in the first leg, The Millionaire won by the minimum, but for the return leg, held in The Monumentalhit 2-1 with the help of the Colombian Miguel Borja and Santiago Simonso the dream of lifting the international trophy remains latent.
After the match against the “T” in it Monumental, The Millo It was local again, but in this case because of the Argentine professional football league: for date 12, the team of Doll tied without scoring against Newell’s Old Boys from Rosariothis Sunday, August 25, which left them in tenth position with 17 points.
Now he will play on Sunday, September 1st for the 13th date of the Professional League 2024in view of Independentin Avellaneda, in one of the classics of Argentine football. Then he will go against Athletic Tucuman at home and only then will he become mentally prepared Colo Colowhich he will face in the quarterfinals of the Liberatorsfirst in Chile and then locally.
In five of the last six duels between them, they have not surpassed the barrier of two conquests.
With five consecutive games without defeat, fans are encouraged to get a win or, in the worst case, a draw against River.
This is the result that was most repeated by Independiente: in five of the twelve games it played in the Professional League, it tied 0-0, while in two of the last five in the Professional League, River tied without goals.
Records indicate that for the local tournament, River celebrates more in the second half: he did it five times in twelve games. The Reds’ situation is quite even, since on four occasions (out of twelve) they offered more excitement in the second half. If there are goals, it will be in the second half.
The “Rojo” will attack a lot due to its obligation to be the home team, and due to its momentum with the performance it has been having.
