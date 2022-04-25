bad game of #River against the last Atlético Tucumán. Little lucid in attack and messy in defense. He dominated the ball, but kicked only twice on goal: the goal and a shot from Palavecino. Poor game generation and many facilities for them to convert. It was a 1-1 draw. pic.twitter.com/0KGkSB8yQc

– Juan Patricio Balbi (@juanbalbi9) April 25, 2022