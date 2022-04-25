River tied 1-1 with Atlético Tucumán, who arrived in last position in the Professional League Cup and played the worst game of the semester.
After the defeat against Talleres, Marcelo Gallardo opted for the starters, but they did not respond on the field of play.
River met a rival that closed very well and the Millionaire could not enter him. He did not kick from outside the area and it was very difficult for him to have arrivals. He failed to be creative and the flyers failed.
It was a very weak football game for River. Palavecino and Simón did not take charge and the absence of Juan Fernando Quintero and Esequiel Barco was felt. Pochettino and Ferreyra weren’t the solution either in the second half.
After the transfer market, it was highlighted that River was going to be a team with good replacements. Today, in a bad game for the Millionaire, the substitutes could not be the solution. Except for Quintero, who was absent today, Gallardo is not achieving solutions from the substitute bench and is fundamental
Unlike other Gallardo teams, this River was seen to be very loose in the pressure and the visitors were able to leave comfortably on several occasions. An overwhelming team was not seen.
Bad news for River is the weak level of Armani in recent games. Today they came only once and his response to the rival’s goal was weak.
#Rivers #mistakes #draw #Atlético #Tucumán
