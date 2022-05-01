After the great victory against Colo Colo at home for the Copa Libertadores de América 2022, River was forced to refocus on the Professional League Cup since it was measured against Sarmiento de Junín, one of the direct rivals in Group A of the domestic contest.
The “Millionaire” did what he had to: win to qualify directly for the quarterfinals without depending on anyone, on this Saturday, and he did it with pleasure and scoring 7-0! leaving no doubt, with the result speaking for itself. We review the successes of Marcelo Gallardo’s group.
The Spider scored in triplicate, reached 44 goals in River and scored after 698 minutes. Many said that he was relaxed, that he already had Manchester City in his mind and that is how the striker and scorer responded, who continues to bring joy to the River Plate people.
Speed, good feet, good mid-distance, vertical, debut in the nets with the River Plate shirt… Tomás Pochettino shouted for the first time with the River Plate shirt and also completed an exceptional level in Junín.
Clearly the figure was Álvarez for the three goals, but the second place is fought by Casco to Pochettino. He got tired of going on the attack, he provided assists, he was really unstoppable starting from the left sector of the Banda’s defense.
The best team in Argentine soccer, by scandal. In the match preview, there was talk that Sarmiento could complicate things for Gallardo’s team, taking into account that Damonte’s team was doing very well and that “Millo” came from two setbacks in the local tournament. None of that happened, and River showed again that when he wants he gives exhibitions.
26 shots, 13 on goal. 72% possession. 631 passes. Three goals in the first half and four in the second half. He left no doubt. He didn’t take his foot off the accelerator. Impressive.
