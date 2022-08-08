Seven years have passed since the Copa Libertadores that River Plate beat Tigres and that served to break a streak of 19 years without the Millionaire winning the competition.
We review the eleven of Marcelo Gallardo’s team that thrashed 3-0 and entered the great history of the club.
1. Marcelo Barovero
His tears after the game showed how he lived it. An idol who was not born in the club, but who was essential to achieve the goal. He had the luxury of finishing with an undefeated fence in the entire final.
two. Camilo Mayada
The Uruguayan dressed up as a firefighter and played a great game. He had to replace Mercado, who was suspended in the first leg. He was as always up to the task.
3. Jonathan Maidana
Defense Lion. Impassable and essential. He always beat Gignac throughout the series. He is the only starter still at the club today.
Four. Ramiro Funes Mori
Author of the 3-0, the goal that served to start feeling like champions. High level throughout the competition.
5. Leonel Vangioni
A magical center served for Lucas Alario to score 1-0. A left foot that entered the club’s big page.
6. Carlos Sanchez
Author of 2-0, penalty. He did not weigh the responsibility and was one of the figures. A key player in that season.
7. Leonard Ponzio
The midfield lion. He played the final as he did throughout all that Libertadores. Pure egg and heart.
8. Matthias Kranevitter
Game and elegance to form a great double 5 with Leonardo Ponzio. The highest level of his in his career was seen in that 2015.
9. Nicholas Bertolo
The surprise among the headlines. He complied and had an acceptable match. Although his time at the club was not the best, he had the luxury of playing in that final.
10. Fernando Cavenagi
The idol of the people. He had his great opportunity to be a starter in the grand final (he had been a substitute). A day that he will never forget, since it was his last game with the River shirt. And what a way to go!
eleven. Lucas Alario
El Pipa arrived to play the semifinals and exceeded all expectations. Key goal against Guaraní and scored 1-0 in the final at the Monumental. A cry in the rain that will never be forgotten.
