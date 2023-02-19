Due to the goal of Leandro González Pírez, who complied with the famous and inexorable Law of the Former, River Plate prevailed by the minimum 1 to 0 against Tigre in Victoria, on date 4 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, and is located third in the standings with nine units.
The “Millionaire” did not have anything left over regarding the game, but he prevailed again and settled definitively in the top lot in the standings, so below we will review what is coming to the team.
On Wednesday, February 22, starting at 9:00 p.m. Argentine time, and for the semifinal of the Champions Trophy, those led by Martín Demichelis will face Taladro at the Mario Alberto Kempes stadium in Córdoba. The winner of this match will play the final against Boca, so the expectation of a new Superclásico is total.
After the confrontation against the “Drill”, River will return home to play at the Monumental Stadium against Arsenal, on Sunday, February 26, starting at 7:15 p.m. local time. The “Arse” has just one point in four matches, so it is expected that they can overcome it without difficulties.
For the sixth date, the “Millionaire” of Martín Demichelis will have a very tough commitment against Lanús, which until now is the only team that has a perfect score in the local tournament (12 points out of 12 possible). He will have to travel to La Fortaleza to face those of Frank Darío Kudelka. It will be on March 4 from 7:15 p.m.
One of the great candidates to win the Argentine Cup is always River Plate. In this contest that offers us so many surprises, the “Millionaire” must start off on the right foot against Racing de Córdoba, who is a member of the First National. It will be in Jujuy and the estimated date is March 8.
The River Plate team will return to the Monumental Stadium to face Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba, who is currently in 11th position with 6 points. They will seek to obtain another three points at home to continue occupying the top positions.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
TOURNAMENT
|
BANFIELD
|
2/22
|
twenty-one
|
CHAMPIONS SEMI TROPHY
|
ARSENAL
|
2/26
|
19.15
|
LPF
|
LANUS
|
4/3
|
19.15
|
LPF
|
RACING (CBA)
|
8/3 (ESTIMATED)
|
TO CONFIRM
|
32nd AVOS ARGENTINE CUP
|
GODOY CRUZ
|
12/3
|
TO CONFIRM
|
LPF
#Rivers #calendar #games #victory #Tigre #visitor
Leave a Reply