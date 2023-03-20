For the eighth date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate he extended his positive streak: he won again, in this case 2-0 against Sarmiento de Junín in the last game on Sunday, and became the temporary leader of the tournament with 18 points, two more than San Lorenzo, which this Monday will be measured with Newell’s in Rosario.
Next, we will review what is coming to Martín Demichelis’ team, who did show a convincing game yesterday and reminded us of the days of Marcelo Gallardo.
This clash is stipulated for April 2. Why such a difference in time between one day and another? Because in the middle there is FIFA Date, where Argentina will also use the facilities of the Monumental Stadium to receive Panama, where there will surely be an unforgettable party with the world champions.
The draw for the groups will take place on March 22, a week after the conclusion of the third preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores, so logically the “Millionaire” still does not know his rival on April 5 in what will be the first confrontation for this Cup in 2023.
The “Millionaire” must visit Diego Dabove’s “Globo” on the 10th date. He is always a complicated opponent, with a crafty and intelligent coach who will seek to complicate his life. He was left out of the Copa Libertadores, he will play Sudamericana. It will be on April 9.
On April 12, for the date 11 of the LPF 2023, River will seek to overcome “Lobo” at the Monumental Stadium, also taking into account that the La Plata team is not going through a good moment, neither sporting nor institutional, although it has some air for having recently defeated their classic rival Estudiantes.
Traveling to Rosario to play at the Marcelo Bielsa Stadium is always a complicated excursion, because of the pitch and the pressure that the local people put on it. It will be on April 16.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
TOURNAMENT
|
UNION
|
2/4
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
TO CONFIRM
|
5/4
|
TO SET
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
HURRICANE
|
9/4
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
LP GYMNASTICS
|
12/4
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
NEWELL’S
|
4/16
|
TO SET
|
LPF
#Rivers #calendar #games #beating #Sarmiento #visitor #Junín
Leave a Reply