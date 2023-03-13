For the seventh date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate He achieved triple G: win, like and thrash. He did it against Godoy Cruz 3-0, with a brace from Lucas Beltrán and the rest from Esequiel Barco, and he ranks as escort for leader San Lorenzo, who leads him by one point (16-15).
Next, we will review what is coming to the team of Martín Demichelis, who begins to earn the respect of the fans for the level he exhibited in the Monumental against “Tomba”.
On March 19, River Plate will visit Sarmiento in Junín for the eighth date of the Argentine Soccer Professional League. The “Green” is currently fifteenth with 8 points.
This clash is stipulated for April 2. Why such a difference in time between one day and another? Because in the middle there is FIFA Date, where Argentina will also use the facilities of the Monumental Stadium to receive Panama, where there will surely be an unforgettable party with the world champions.
The draw for the groups will take place on March 22, a week after the conclusion of the third preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores, so logically the “Millionaire” still does not know his rival on April 5 in what will be the first confrontation for this Cup in 2023.
The “Millionaire” must visit Diego Dabove’s “Globo” on the 10th date. He is always a complicated opponent, with a crafty and intelligent coach who will seek to complicate his life. He is playing the qualification to the group stage of the Libertadores. It will be on April 9.
On April 12, by date 11 of the LPF 2023, River will seek to overcome “Lobo” at the Monumental Stadium, also taking into account that the La Plata team is not going through a good moment, neither sporting nor institutional.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
TOURNAMENT
|
SARMIENTO
|
3/19
|
21.30
|
LPF
|
UNION
|
2/4
|
TO CONFIRM
|
LPF
|
TO CONFIRM
|
5/4
|
TO CONFIRM
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
HURRICANE
|
9/4
|
TO CONFIRM
|
LPF
|
LP GYMNASTICS
|
12/4
|
TO CONFIRM
|
LPF
#Rivers #calendar #games #win #Godoy #Cruz #home
Leave a Reply