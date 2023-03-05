For the sixth date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate recovered from the surprise defeat against Arsenal and beat Lanús in La Fortaleza 2-0: Martín Demichelis’s team began winning with José Paradela’s goal, then they annulled Cristian Lema’s temporary draw, and Lucas Beltrán settled history .
Next, we will review what is coming to the “Millionaire” team from now on, seeking to continue on the victorious path in the local contest and with the aim of passing the round in the Copa Argentina.
One of the great candidates to win the Argentine Cup is always River Plate. In this contest that gives us so many surprises, the “Millionaire” must start on the right foot against Racing de Córdoba, who plays in the First National. It will be on Wednesday, March 8 at the Único Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero.
The River Plate team will return to the Monumental Stadium to face Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba, who is currently in 18th position with 6 points. They will seek to obtain another three points at home to continue occupying the top positions.
On March 19, River Plate will visit Sarmiento in Junín for the eighth date of the Argentine Soccer Professional League. The “Green” is currently tenth with 8 points, so it will be a dangerous opponent.
This clash is stipulated for April 2. Why such a difference in time between one day and another? Because in the middle there is FIFA Date, where Argentina will also use the facilities of the Monumental Stadium to receive Panama, where there will surely be an unforgettable party with the world champions.
The draw for the groups will take place on March 22, a week after the conclusion of the third preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores, so logically the “Millionaire” still does not know his rival on April 5 in what will be the first confrontation for this Cup in 2023.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
TOURNAMENT
|
RACING (CBA)
|
8/3
|
21.10
|
ARG CUP
|
GODOY CRUZ
|
12/3
|
19.15
|
LPF
|
SARMIENTO
|
3/19
|
21.30
|
LPF
|
UNION
|
2/4
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
TO SET
|
5/4
|
TO SET
|
LIBERATORS CUP
