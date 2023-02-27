After beating Banfield 3-2 in the semifinal of the Super League Champions Trophy, reaching the final where in May they will face their classic rival Boca Juniors, River quickly turned the page since they received as a local for the Professional League 2023 a Sarandi Arsenal, but did not get the desired result.
The “Millionaire” surprisingly lost 1-2 before the “Viaduct” for date 5 of the domestic tournament. He started winning with José Paradela’s goal and it seemed like a formality, but Guzmán and Leal turned it around.
For the sixth date, the “Millionaire” of Martín Demichelis will have a very tough commitment against Lanús, who is the leader of the local tournament so far. He will have to travel to La Fortaleza to face those of Frank Darío Kudelka. It will be on March 4 from 7:15 p.m.
One of the great candidates to win the Argentine Cup is always River Plate. In this contest that gives us so many surprises, the “Millionaire” must start on the right foot against Racing de Córdoba, who plays in the First National. It will be in Jujuy and the estimated date is March 8.
The River Plate team will return to the Monumental Stadium to face Godoy Cruz Antonio Tomba, who is currently in 13th position with 6 points. They will seek to obtain another three points at home to continue occupying the top positions.
On March 19, River Plate will visit Sarmiento in Junín for the eighth date of the Argentine Soccer Professional League. The “Green” is currently in the 17th position in the championship, with 5 units harvested, and also has one of the top scorers of the tournament, Luciano Gondou with four goals, who also came out of the “Millionaire”.
This clash is stipulated for April 2. Why such a difference in time between one day and another? Because in the middle there is FIFA Date, where Argentina will also use the facilities of the Monumental Stadium to receive Panama, where there will surely be an unforgettable party with the world champions. Regarding this clash, Unión does not arrive in good shape.
|
RIVAL
|
DATE
|
SCHEDULE
|
TOURNAMENT
|
LANUS
|
4/3
|
19.15
|
LPF
|
CBA RACING
|
8/3 (ESTIMATED)
|
TO SET
|
ARG CUP
|
GODOY CRUZ
|
12/3
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
SARMIENTO
|
3/19
|
TO SET
|
LPF
|
UNION
|
2/4
|
TO SET
|
LPF
