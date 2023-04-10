The River Plate team easily beat the Huracán team by a 3-0 win on the tenth day of Argentine football. The goals were the work of Salomón Rondón (11′ P, 17′) and Ezequiel Barco (60′ P).
With this victory River Plate reached 24 points and will continue momentarily in first place in the competition.
For now, here we present the next 5 commitments of the Millionaire team in the league contest.
El Millonario will return to the Monumental after 2 games as a visitor and this time will receive Lobo, who is going through a good moment after having achieved a victory in the classic against Estudiantes for the first time in a long time.
This will be a crucial match for Demichelis’s team as they will only have three days off after the game against Lobo. The Colossus Marcelo Bielso has always been a very difficult stadium for the Millionaire team throughout its history.
It will be the debut at the Monumental Stadium in the 2023 edition of the Copa Libertadores, the tournament that River wants to raise again and be the protagonist. Opposite will be another important team from Peru and that comes from eliminating Huracán in the last phase before the group stage.
On the weekend of 22 and 23/4 it will receive Independiente in Núñez, in a new edition of the Clásico. It is unknown if River will arrive as a pointer as he currently is, but everything seems to indicate that it will be so. His rival is looking for DT.
River Plate’s last game in April is against Tucumán. Those led by coach Martín Demichelis will seek to get the three points in this game where they appear as the broad favorites to win.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
GYM
|
4/13
|
7:30 p.m.
|
LPF
|
NEWELL’S
|
04/16
|
4:30 p.m.
|
LPF
|
SPORTS CRYSTAL
|
4/19
|
21.00
|
LIBERATORS CUP
|
INDEPENDENT
|
23/4
|
TO CONFIRM
|
LPF
|
TUCUMAN
|
04/30
|
TO CONFIRM
|
LPF
#Rivers #calendar #victory #Huracán #Argentine #league
Leave a Reply