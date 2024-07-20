River must improve its performance in recent matches where, apart from the bad results, it does not convince its fans even when winning. Sunday 21st will play against Lanus in it Monumental under the arbitration of Fernando Rapallini.
In 90min we made a list of the 5 players who could be key in favor of the millionaire in this match.
The Millonario striker is on a positive streak, the Monumental suits him well and he needs to gain all the confidence he can for the Copa Libertadores. It is a match where he can score without any major problems.
The footballer had a great performance in Lanús and for this reason, River made the play-off to incorporate him back into its squad. He is not a midfielder with goals, but the famous law of the ex is fearsome for anyone, beyond that, he can be key in the performance of the Millo in this return.
In the friendly against Olimpia he wore the captain’s armband and played at a high level, just as he did in the first half of the year. He is the best player in the squad and he does not leave the team even by chance. He is the most reliable in the defence.
The youngster wanted by Real Madrid is one of the most promising for this semester, and could earn a starting place in the second half. He showed his skills in the pre-season friendlies and in a match like the one coming up, Mastantuono’s characteristic mobility could be a plus.
The big question for this match is who will be in goal. In principle, the goalkeeper who is the champion of America will return to the starting lineup after Jeremías Ledesma has been in charge of covering his position, although Martín Demichelis is still not sure what decision he will make in this regard. In principle, whichever of the two is in the starting 11, will be very important in this complicated match.
