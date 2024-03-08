River will visit the Libertadores de América to play matchday 10 of the League Cup against Independiente on Saturday, March 9. Starting at 7:15 p.m. they will be measured under the arbitration of Nazareno Arasa.
Martin Demichelis has a squad of big names and performances that make certain players indispensable in the Millonario's eleven. In 90 minutes we will tell you what they are and why.
Without a doubt, the Chilean has been showing great performances and being the most consistent of the squad. He showed that he is one of the best center backs in Argentine soccer and the same millionaire public recognizes him on the field, they even call him the “captain without tape.” He is at his best level and not only does the statistics support it, but every game he plays it becomes clear that he is one of the team's highest points.
It is not very difficult to deduce why the hummingbird is a key in Martín Demichelis' team. He is the top scorer in the League Cup with nine points, he is always in the right place to score and it is difficult to imagine River's lead against Independiente in such an important match without Borja.
The reality of the archer is that he continues to make it clear why he is the owner of the millionaire's bow, in every opportunity he has to show off and save the Millionaire he does so without major inconveniences. Position secured for a while.
The alligator is a player in whom Demichelis showed confidence by giving him the starting position and the same player shows that he feels prepared to defend his place. He has been improving his level by leaps and bounds and although he is not yet fully confirmed in the starting eleven, he is one of the players who, based on performances in the last few games played, should be present against Rojo.
Although it comes with some weak games, it has the opportunity to come back in this match if it plays. Beyond his undeniable good punching and playing style, he knows his opponent. The times he faced Independiente he surrendered and the possibility of the famous “Law of the Ex” occurring is always latent.
