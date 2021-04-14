The former president of Sacyr, Luis del Rivero. Efe

Luis del Rivero, former president of Sacyr, when the construction company tried to take control of the BBVA board between 2004 and 2005, appeared this Wednesday at his own request, as a witness, before the National Court investigating the actions of retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo in relation to this financial institution, in a separate piece of the Tandem case that investigates the actions of Villarejo. Over an hour, the businessman described his version of why the attempt to take up to 24.9% of BBVA’s capital failed, bringing an unknown version to the judge: He ordered the sale of 3.16% of BBVA shares three days after seeing the Windsor building burn in Madrid.

Del Rivero said he did not want to make direct accusations or accusations, but he has established a relationship between the fire in the office tower that was located in the financial area of ​​Madrid and the former president of BBVA, Francisco González, since he was in that building. Deloitte headquarters, the auditor that kept the documents of the sale of FG Valores to Merril Lynch, an operation that was being investigated by the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office for possible accounting deficiencies in the banker’s securities company. After the fire, the documents could not be delivered, of which there were no more copies, according to the consultant, and the case was archived. Neither the police nor the justice investigations could ever show that the fire was intentional, nor that the incident had any relation to the destruction of documents suggested by Del Rivero.

To questions from his lawyer, he explained that on Saturday February 12, 2005, after seeing the Windsor building burn, he decided to speak with the bank that financed the operation, Société Générale, to cancel the loan. He met urgently with the board of Sacyr on Monday, and on Tuesday, January 15, he ordered the “accelerated placement of BBVA shares” that were sold in one day. “I gave up doing the operation when I saw the Windsor Tower burn,” he summed up despite not providing evidence on the relationship between FG and the fire.

Sources familiar with the operation recall that Del Rivero sold because the options on the bank’s shares expired. And they reproach the builder for wanting to enter the bank without putting in money and for plotting a political operation to reach the council.

Disappearance of document in the fire

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office asked him to clarify the relationship between one fact and another. With inaccuracies, Rivero said that for him, the fire was a demonstration of how documents can be made to disappear because it was in the public domain, “and Sacyr’s board knew it, that Anticorruption was investigating the papers of the purchase of FG Valores by Merril Lynch ”.

Why could it affect your operation? Asked the prosecutor. Rivero recalled the atmosphere in those weeks and “the brutal attacks he received on January 28 when the newspaper The world, on the cover, he accused me of ecological crimes and the theft of water in Murcia, false news that was replicated by more confidential. Then we learned that Villarejo had entered a court in Murcia and took out that story that ended without affecting me … and there were more attacks on several of us who participated ”.

At the insistence of the interrogator, he added that although Merril Lynch’s papers “had no relation to us, they were related to [Francisco] González because it was his documents that were in the Deloitte headquarters that was burned. We came to do a business, not to wage war, so we decided to leave, although I don’t want to make any charges ”.

The Prosecutor’s Office insisted on the relationship of the aforementioned event and Rivero’s theory: “The operation was not a war to the death and then he saw the fire while they put us in stock every day some newspapers, the investigation of the prosecution and the burned building … ”and made another account of the public confrontations of former President González for his attempt to enter the bank. “We decided to withdraw. I gave an accelerated sale order, with advice permission and a 3% discount, but we made a profit of 148 million ”.

Rivero: the problem was not Solbes or the Bank of Spain

Contrary to what has been affirmed so far by the protagonists of this story, Rivero maintains that it was not the rejection of the Bank of Spain or the then Minister of Economy, Pedro Solbes, which made him desist from joining the board of BBVA to establish a new command organization chart. Of the first people Del Rivero consulted was José María Aznar, in May 2004, shortly after losing the elections, according to his account before the judge.

It was at a meal at the home of businessman Juan Abelló. “Aznar was the visible head of the PP” and according to Del Rivero, he did not put problems with the purchase, despite the fact that it involved entering a bank that was in Telefónica, Iberdrola and Repsol.

The first official step in the attempt to join BBVA was the meeting that he held, “in my office at Sacyr” with José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, then CEO of that entity and today Chairman of CaixaBank. He only said that the Basque executive went to see him at his office on Monday, November 22, 2004. Later, on an undetermined date, Manuel Conthe, then president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), jointly called Goirigolzarri and Rivero, according to the latter’s version, to clarify the operation due to the contradictory information that was being published.

Then came the visit to the supervisor. He affirms that the deputy governor of the Bank of Spain, Gonzalo Gil, who was first told about the operation on November 26, 2004, saw it well. On November 29, when they visited Jaime Caruana, governor at the time, they found that he had a reticent position.

However, he related Caruana’s “restrictive” stance with González: “I remind you that this man is now a BBVA director and that he dismissed all the directors of the Basque branch of that bank.” Later, he added that the drawbacks of the Bank of Spain were related to accounting aspects due to the consolidation of the bank’s accounts in those of the construction company Sacyr.

“The operation was mine, not the government’s”

Regarding the political part of the operation, the businessman has described the “two or three conversations” that he had with Miguel Sebastián, as head of the Economic Office of La Moncloa, who did not put any inconvenience, but affirmed that it was never a bulwark or the who had the idea. “The operation was born from me and I proposed it to the Sacyr board in May 2004 and it is very well accepted”. The prosecution asked him if it was included in the record, something that Del Rivero did not assure.

Then they acceded to Solbes, on November 23, 2004, to whom they explained that they had the support of 82 families from Bilbao, among which José Domingo Ampuero, former vice president of BBVA, stood out until he ceased under González’s mandate after learning about the investments. of the bank in Jersey, and Santiago Ybarra, an important shareholder. Del Rivero affirmed that he never sought or had the support of the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, but that his intention was to inform so that he would not “be caught by surprise.” Solbes’s response, “like Aznar’s was nihil óbstat ”, that is, there was no opposition, he stated. He denied the support of Intermoney partners and denied ever having met Carlos Arenillas, former president of that firm, and in those years vice president of the CNMV.

To questions from his lawyer, the builder stated that they were willing to invest around 8,000 million, with their partners and selling their 11% stake in Sacyr, to stay just below 25% of the capital to avoid launching a takeover bid.

He affirmed that he never had physical harassment, but he did “a brutal media campaign that I believed was due to BBVA, but later I was able to find out that Villarejo was the one who had total penetration in the media that launched constant bullet fire against us, such as El Confidencial and ABC ”. The most terrible thing was, according to the witness, information from The world who even said that he had given poisoned tangerines.