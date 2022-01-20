Riverdale, The CW’s popular youth series, is already in the final stretch of its season 5 and has just released its trailer. Throughout these episodes we’ve seen Archie and his friends as they explore more of their dark past and try to deal with familiar and new obstacles. This production has become the favorite of many on Netflix Latin America, a platform that has not yet released the new chapters. When will they go out there?

So that you do not miss any details of what is coming in this story full of drama, action and romance, we tell you in this note where you can see the complete and premiered Riverdale chapters, and we review what is known so far about the release of new episodes on Netflix. See here also the trailer of the last chapter of the fifth season, which brings several surprises.

YOU CAN SEE: The Bridgertons: everything we know about the second season of the Netflix series

Where to watch season 5 of Riverdale

In the United States, Riverdale premieres the episodes of its fifth season through The CW. In Latin America, the channel in charge of showing the new premiere episodes is Warner Channel.

Riverdale 5 has a total of 19 episodes. Photo: The CW

When does Riverdale season 5 come out on Netflix Latin America

Netflix Latin America offers all the seasons of Riverdale broadcast in full so far, from the first to the fourth. However, he has not yet given an official release date for the fifth installment. Various specialized portals estimate that the premiere of this would take place once all the episodes have been released through Warner Channel, that is, in October 2021.

YOU CAN SEE: Nobody Gets Out Alive on Netflix: Horror Movie Ending Explained

riverdale cast

These are the actors and actresses that make up the main cast of Riverdale:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Trinity Links is Jellybean Jones

Gina Gershon as Gladys Jones

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse is Jughead Jones

Hart Denton is Chic

Marisol Nichols isHermione Lodge.

Riverdale season 5 will mark the end of the boys’ time in high school. Photo: composition The Republic

YOU CAN SEE: The Squid Game: Bugs and Bloopers Only Astute Netflix Fans Noticed

Riverdale Trailer 5×19 FINAL

Next, we present the trailer for the last episode of the fifth season of Riverdale, which premieres in the United States on October 6: