There are many series that have amazed viewers with their original and emotional plot. Some more outstanding titles are Riverdale, The Flash, Legends of tomorrow, among others.

To the joy of fans of the shows The CW, a recent statement from the TV Insider medium indicates that the chain has decided to renew 12 of its most outstanding productions.

Next, we show you the complete list of titles that will continue on the small screen.

All american – season 4

Batwoman – season 3

Charmed – season 4

Legends of tomorrow – season 7

Dynasty – season 5

The Flash – season 8

In the dark – season 4

Legacies – season 4

Nancy Drew – season 3

Riverdale – season 6

Roswell, New Mexico – season 4

Walker – season 2.

In addition, the President and CEO of The CW, Mark Pedowitz, shared his excitement with fans for the new installments that will arrive on the popular network.

“We wanted to have a strategic advantage in the coming season with these early renovations, allowing our production teams to start designing arches for the stories, hiring staff, and at the same time continue to provide us with a strong and stable schedule to continue with the next season ”, mentioned the manager.

Pedowitz He added feeling excited about his new creations. “We are so creatively excited about the direction of our latest series, Walker Y Superman and lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, “he concluded.