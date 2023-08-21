‘Riverdale’ It is one of the most popular youth series in recent times. Six years have passed since it was released and it has been captivating many fans who today, with the confirmed news, mourn their farewell. ‘Riverdale’ It is in the course of the seventh season, which will be the last that many will see and the next chapter to be released will mark the end of the iconic series.

The plot of the season 7 it transported all the characters to the time of the 50s, in which the classic teenager who gets into trouble is Archie Andrews and, as a consequence of that, he is grabbing experiences in life. Likewise, Betty Cooper is the typical girl who questions everything that happens in her life despite being perfect, and she also questions Alice and Veronica, a young Hollywood star.

When does the final episode of ‘Riverdale’ season 7 premiere?

The final episode of season 7 of ‘Riverdale’ will premiere next Wednesday, August 23. ‘Chapter One Hundred Thirty – Seven: Goodbye Riverdale’ is the name of the latest presentation of the youth series, which will arrive this month. This episode will be based on the characters from Archie Comics.

In 2017, the first season of ‘Riverdale’ premiered. Photo: Warner Bros.

Where to see the final chapter of ‘Riverdale 7’?

According to the information given by Warner Bros., the final chapter of season 7 of ‘Riverdale’ can be seen exclusively on its own channel, called Warner Channel. Until now, it is the only platform where fans can see the farewell of all their characters and the plot that has been accompanying them for six years.

How to SEE ‘Riverdale’, season 7, final chapter?

In order for you to see the final chapter, ‘Chapter One Hundred Thirty – Seven: Goodbye Riverdale’, from season 7 of ‘Riverdale’, you only need to have a Movistar cable signal; Then, you should tune in to channel 106, which is Warner Channel, at 11:00 pm on August 23 so you can see what the farewell to the most iconic youth series of recent years will be like.

Trailer of the final chapter of ‘Riverdale’

