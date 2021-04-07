Riverdale season 5 continues to cause a sensation among fans. In this new part, Archie Andrews and his other companions will continue their adventures on the road to adulthood.

To the regret of the fans, after 10 episodes aired, the series will take a hiatus of almost three months before launching episode 11. According to the official site of the show, it will arrive through the channel The CW on next July 7 .

To date, the title of the new installment or the official synopsis is not known. However, the medium shared in social media a sneak peek of what to watch when the show returns.

In the case of Peru and other Latin American countries, the fiction will be broadcast via Warner Channel starting at 12.20 am on Thursday, July 8.

What is Riverdale season 5 about?

The season begins with the characters’ last days as high school students. From an epic prom to a bittersweet ceremony. The fiction will also take us through a seven-year time jump, with which we will see the Riverdale boys as adults and wanting to solve their past problems.

What are the Riverdale characters?

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Trinity Likins as Jellybean Jones

Gina Gershon as Gladys Jones

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes is Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Hart Denton is Chic

Marisol Nichols is Hermione Lodge