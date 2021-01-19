The wait was worth it. Through social networks, the trailer for Riverdale season 5 has been shared; Also, the release date of the new chapters was announced by The CW and Warner Channel.

As you can see in the images, those who make their first appearance in the preview are Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner). The group says goodbye with a toast.

Riverdale Season 5 Trailer

What will Riverdale season 5 be about?

The season begins with the characters’ last days as high school students. From an epic prom to a bittersweet ceremony, fans anticipate emotional goodbyes leading up to college. The fiction will also take us through a seven-year time jump, with which we will see the Riverdale boys as adults and wanting to solve their past problems.

Riverdale 5 Photo: Warner Channel

Riverdale season 5 release date

The Riverdale season 5 premieres on January 20, 2021 via The CW. Chapter will be available starting at 8:00 pm US time. Regarding its launch in Netflix, For the moment, there is no information.

Premiere of season 5 of Riverdale in Peru and Latin America

As for Latin America, the first episode of Riverdale season 5 will premiere the same day, but at the following local times:

Mexico: 8.30 pm

Peru 12.20 am

Argentina 12.20 am

Chile 12.20 am

Colombia 12.20 am

The initial plan was for Riverdale season 5 to premiere in November or December 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented the continuation of filming and Warner Bros Television decided to suspend production. Some time later, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of the series, revealed on Instagram that the work was resumed on September 14.